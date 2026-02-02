4 No. 1 Hits by Rock & Roll Hall of Famers That Feature Vocals by Other Rock Hall Inductees

One of the crowning achievements for a music artist is to score a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Another major accomplishment for a musician is to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Videos by American Songwriter

It’s not too uncommon for a Rock Hall inductee to have topped the Hot 100 chart during their career. More rare is a No. 1 hit by a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer that features guest vocals by an artist who also went on to be inducted into the hallowed Rock Hall.

[RELATED: Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” and the Chaos and Quippy Side Conversation That Inspired It]

Here are four examples of smash hits by Rock Hall honorees that were enhanced by guest vocals from other Rock Hall inductees:

“Heart of Gold” by Neil Young (with James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt) (1972)

Neil Young scored his biggest hit with “Heart of Gold,” a classic folk-rock tune from his fourth solo album, Harvest. The song became the Canadian singer-songwriter’s only No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 in March of 1972.

Young recorded the track in Nashville in February 1971. At the time, Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor were both in Music City to appear on Johnny Cash’s ABC variety TV show. Harvest co-producer Elliot Mazer made arrangements for them to join Neil in the studio and sing backing vocals on “Heart of Gold.” Ronstadt and Taylor also contributed vocals to another classic track from Harvest, “Old Man.”

Young was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 1995. He was later inducted again as a member of Buffalo Springfield in 1997. Taylor was welcomed into the Rock Hall in 2000, and Ronstadt was inducted in 2014.

“You So Vain” by Carly Simon (with Mick Jagger) (1973)

Carly Simon’s enduring 1972 pop ballad “You’re So Vain,” an homage to a self-involved lover, became the singer-songwriter’s only single to top the Hot 100. The song spent three weeks at No. 1 in January of 1973.

In-the-know music fans recognized a familiar voice singing harmonies during the choruses, none other than Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

According to SongFacts, Simon said she originally planned to have Harry Nilsson sing backing vocals on the song’s choruses. But while recording the track in London, Jagger called her and she invited him to the studio to also lend his voice to the tune.

Songfacts: You’re So Vain | Carly Simon Simon started recording this with Harry Nilsson singing backup, but Mick Jagger ended up singing on it instead (listen for him on the “don’t you” parts), although he was not credited on the album. When asked how she was able to get him, Simon said: “I guess it was kind of chance in a way. I was in London, it was 1972 and he happened to call at the studio while I was doing the background vocals with Harry Nilsson. Mick said ‘Hey, what cha doin’?’ and I said ‘We’re doing some backup vocals on a song of mine… why don’t you come down and sing with us?’ So Mick and Harry and I stood around the mic singing ‘You’re So Vain’ and Harry was such a gentleman – he knew the chemistry was between me and Mick; in terms of the singing, so he sort of bowed out saying, ‘The two of you have a real blend – you should do it yourselves.’” (thanks, Kain – Charleston, SC)

As she recalled, “Mick and Harry and I stood around the mic singing ‘You’re So Vain,’ and Harry was such a gentleman—he knew the chemistry was between me and Mick; in terms of the singing, so he sort of bowed out saying, ‘The two of you have a real blend—you should do it yourselves.’”

Jagger was not credited for his contributions to No Secrets, Simon’s chart-topping album that featured “You’re So Vain.”

For years, people speculated who Simon was singing about in “You’re So Vain.” Carly eventually admitted that the song was written about three different men, revealing that one was actor Warren Beatty.

Jagger was inducted into the Rock Hall with The Rolling Stones in 1989. Simon received the honor in 2022.

“Fame” by David Bowie (with John Lennon) (1975)

David Bowie had his first No. hit on the Hot 100 with the funky, quirky “Fame.” Bowie co-wrote the song with John Lennon, who also contributed backing vocals and acoustic guitar to the track.

“Fame” appeared on Bowie’s ninth studio album, Young Americans, and topped the Hot 100 for one week in September 1975.

Bowie had befriended the former Beatle in Los Angeles in 1974. Their meeting occurred during John’s infamous “Lost Weekend” period when he was temporarily separated from Yoko Ono. The two stars decided to work together. And in January 1975, they met at Electric Lady Studios in New York City. There, they co-wrote and recorded “Fame” and also worked on a cover of the Lennon-penned Beatles song “Across The Universe.”

Lennon, who died in 1980, was posthumously inducted into the Rock Hall with The Beatles in 1988 and as a solo artist in 1994. Bowie was inducted in 1996.

“Money for Nothing” by Dire Straits (with Sting) (1985)

Dire Straits enjoyed their biggest hit with “Money For Nothing,” the British band’s only single to top the Hot 100. The song appeared on the group’s fifth studio album, Brothers in Arms. That record spent nine consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The single took over the top of the Hot 100 for three weeks in late September to early October.

“Money For Nothing” famously features Police frontman Sting. He sings the intro line “I want my MTV” to the tune of his band’s 1980 hit “Don’t Stand So Close To Me.”

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler wrote the bulk of the tune, with Sting getting a co-writing credit. Knopfler was inspired to write the song when he overheard a worker at an appliance store complaining about how rock stars basically make their money for doing nothing.

Dire Straits and Sting performed “Money For Nothing” at the historic 1985 Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London. They went on just before Queen played its legendary set at the event.

In 1986, Dire Straits won a Grammy in the Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal category for “Money For Nothing.”

Sting was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Police in 2003. Dire Straits were welcomed into the Rock Hall in 2018.

(Photo by Pete Still/Redferns)