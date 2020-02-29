The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), in partnership with Regions Bank for the 13th consecutive year, is excited to announce additional details surrounding one of the most anticipated events in Nashville each year – the 28th annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Taking place March 24th through the 28th, 2020, this year’s festival will not only feature performances from a diverse array of musical talent spanning across different genres, but the entire week will be filled with a variety of events for established songwriters as well as rising stars!

Tin Pan South full festival lineup will be revealed tomorrow, February 25th, at 10 a.m. on tinpansouth.com. At the same time, the festival’s Fast Access Passes will go on sale. Prices for the 2020 Fast Access Passes are as follows:

$160 – General Public

$135 – NSAI Members

$120 – Attendees of the Tin Pan South Songwriting Seminar

This year, Tin Pan South’s extensive lineup will not only include 5 nights of back-to-back shows in 10 venues, but daytime programming at the Country Music Hall of Fame Thursday – Saturday, an NSAI open house, a Whiskey Jam takeover, the first annual Member Awards presented by Regions Bank, and one of NSAI’s premier educational events, Tin Pan South Songwriting Seminar!

Since its inception, the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival has offered audiences a platform to discover up-and-coming songwriters and watch legends at work. Past festivals have featured stellar performances by Lori McKenna, Thomas Rhett, RaeLynn, Josh Osborne, and many more.

On March 5th, Tin Pan will unveil this year’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum programming (which will take place each afternoon from March 26th to the 28th), as well as open up reservations for the series. The festival will also reveal the lineup for the Whiskey Jam takeover.

WEEK AT-A-GLANCE:

March 23rd – Tin Pan South will kick off the 2020 festival with a Whiskey Jam takeover, giving attendees a taste of what to expect for the upcoming week.



March 23rd-24th – Tin Pan South Songwriting Seminar offering an opportunity to learn from over a dozen industry professionals (including several songwriters who will be performing later in the week during the festival!)

March 25th –NSAI will host an Open House at its location on Music Row from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

March 26th – In an invitation-only event, NSAI will hold its first Member Awards (presented by Regions Bank). First-year honors include awards voted by NSAI’s global membership and select honorees recognized by NSAI staff members.

March 26th-28th – Afternoon programming at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum beginning at 2:00pm each day.

In its 28 years, the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival has served as a platform for NSAI to celebrate the songwriting community in Nashville and beyond. This year’s festival will include 100 shows taking place across 10 Nashville-area venues, which will include:

Analog at Hutton Hotel – Stage Presented By: Tennessee Entertainment Commission

The Bluebird Cafe

Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole

Douglas Corner Cafe – Stage Presented By: American Songwriter

Fat Kat Slim’s

The Listening Room – Stage Presented By: Nashville Music City

The Lounge at City Winery Nashville

NashHouse Southern Spoon and Saloon

3rd and Lindsley Nashville – Stage Presented By: Mid-South Ford

True Music Room and Bar – Stage Presented By: Aloompa

For additional information and upcoming announcements about performers and venues, check outtinpansouth.com or download the Tin Pan South app.