‘American Idol’ Winner Hannah Harper to Make Her Grand Ole Opry Debut, Carrie Underwood to Perform During CMA Fest Week

It’s going to be an American Idol-filled week at CMA Fest. During the annual June event, the Grand Ole Opry will kick off its Summer Of The Century celebration in honor of the institution’s 100-year anniversary.

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The week full of star studded shows will begin on June 2, with American Idol winner Hannah Harper set to make her Opry debut. Also performing that night will be Idol judge Carrie Underwood. Avery Anna, the ACM’s latest New Female Artist of the Year, will also take the stage.

The news comes just days after Harper won season 24 of Idol, becoming the first female country singer to do so since Underwood’s 2005 victory.

“I definitely see myself in her quite a bit,” Underwood told Gold Derby of Harper. “She’s just relatable. I think that’s why people voted for her They see a mom who’s juggling just like everybody else.”

“Her family’s been out here the whole time. I know she’s coming to rehearsals and going home and making dinner,” she added. “… A lot of respect to her for already figuring that out.”

What to Expect This Summer at the Opry

The Opry fun will continue on June 3, with Flatland Cavalry, Laci Kaye Booth, and Lanie Gardner set to take the stage. June 5 will include performances by Jordan Davis, Deana Carter, Mark Wills, Maggie Rose, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Maddox Batson.

The week will wrap up with sets by Chancey Williams, Pam Tillis, Morgan Myles, Suzy Bogguss, and Rhett Akins on June 6.

After CMA Fest, the Summer Of The Century will continue at the Opry. On June 10, the Opry will play host to a Don Williams tribute. The night will include performances by Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, and Rodney Crowell.

A celebration of ’90s country will follow on June 28. The night, which will feature a performance by Rhett Akins, will serve as a throwback to when the hair was bigger, the jeans were higher, and country music hit the scene in a huge way.

Fans can also get backstage tours of the Opry all summer long. They can additionally look forward to a free outdoor concert series throughout the summer.

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