Top 10 Al Green Songs

For more than 60 years, Al Green has mastered the soul serenade. His music – all-consuming tunes of love and love lost – plays with a beautiful balance between smooth sensuality and exciting carnality. Green’s songs are timeless, enduring works, and with an ear-grabbing falsetto and heart-capturing lyrics, he has the ability to ensnare all who listen.

Here are 10 Al Green songs that keep listeners coming back for more.

10. “I Want to Hold Your Hand”

In 1969, the soul powerhouse covered the 1963 Beatles’ classic, “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” It is a burning rendition that is neck-and-neck with the original – not because it mimics the sweet British boy band sensibilities, but because Green makes the song his own. He doesn’t want to hold listeners’ hands. He needs to.

9. “L-O-V-E (Love)”

Give me more L-O-V-E, love / Love is a walk down Main street (oh love) / Love is an apple that is so sweet (love) / Love is something that can’t be beat, sings Green, so effortlessly cool.

From his 1975 album, aptly titled Al Green Is Love, “L-O-V-E (Love)” is a soul serenade, gleaming with smooth vocals, charming lyrics, and sturdy grooves. It’s difficult not to fall in L-O-V-E with this hit.

8. “I’m a Ram”

From the jump, a funked-up bass line grabs hold of listeners and takes them on an exciting, head-turning journey through chunky guitar riffs and bright brass eruptions that is “I’m a Ram.”

7. “I’m Still in Love with You”

Don’t you know that I’m (Still in love, in love with you) / Sho’ ’nuff in love with you, Green sings in the simple, but effective, 1972 tune, “I’m Still in Love with You.”

Impassioned vocals paired with a soft, yet steady arrangement make “I’m Still in Love with You” the perfect song about a love that endures.

6. “For the Good Times”

Lay your head upon my pillow / Hold your warm and tender body close to mine / Hear the whisper of the raindrops / Blow softly against my window / Make believe you love me one more time / For the good times, plays the heartbreaking chorus of “For the Good Times.”

Written by Kris Kristofferson, “For the Good Times” has been a highly covered song since its release in 1968. However, Green’s soul-stirring 1972 version is among the most memorable. With every word against the sorrowful melody, it drives home the heartache, uppercutting listeners’ emotions.

5. “Take Me to the River”

A song that has been reimagined by so many, nothing beats the original “Take Me to the River.” Green’s 1974 hit is a sensual groove beaming with powerful vocals, bright horns, and a delightful bass waltz.

4. “Love and Happiness”

“Love and Happiness” is a delicious soul serenade, a slow-burning fever of a love song that entices and excites with a building beat and hot horns. The tune has a unique power – one that seems so cool and effortless – that other songs have strived for ever since its 1972 release.

3. “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

How can you mend a broken heart? / How can you stop the rain from falling down? / Tell me, how can you stop the sun from shining? / What makes the world go ’round?, Green asks in “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.”

The Bee Gees’ original was catapulted to eternal acclaim thanks to Green’s striking soul rendition of the tune.

2. “Tired of Being Alone”

Recognizable from the first horn blast, “Tired of Being Alone” is the essential Green tune. The soul melody is full of passion and pleading, making the song believable, and the emotions palpable. Green is a musical magician when it comes to making listeners feel.

1. “Let’s Stay Together”

I, I’m I’m so in love with you / Whatever you want to do / Is all right with me / ‘Cause you make me feel so brand new / And I want to spend my life with you, serenades Green in his most iconic tune.

His most classic work, “Let’s Stay Together” trembles with a marching beat, quivering vocals, and a quaking intensity. No matter how many versions of this song exist, “Let’s Stay Together” and Green will forever be synonymous.

(Photo by kpa/United Archives via Getty Images)