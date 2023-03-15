Top 6 Covers of Prince Songs

An incomparable artist, Prince crafted songs people still ache to listen to today. He knew exactly how to start a party with get-on-your-feet dance-ready bangers and bring it to a close with sultry and soulful serenades.

The Prince catalog harbors a song for any occasion, so it’s not uncommon for another artist to whip one out when the mood strikes. Below are 6 performers who have covered Prince songs.

1. “When Doves Cry” – Patti Smith

Patti Smith’s take on the 1984 Prince hit, “When Doves Cry,” is a dark and moody rendition. Her words bite as she puts emphasis on every one. It lacks a lot of Prince’s energy that makes the song the synth-fueled bop we all love, but it’s an honest re-imagining of the tune.

2. “Kiss” – Tom Jones with Art of Noise

Tom Jones adds his distinct vocals to the 1986 banger, “Kiss.” With the Art of Noise, their re-imagining of the hit is stripped of the iconic beat, but it sounds just as passionate and powerful.

3. “Darling Nikki” – Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters deliver a fun and raunchy salute to His Royal Badness with “Darling Nikki.” Their rocking rendition is the perfect foil for the innuendo-filled Purple Rain hit.

4. “Let’s Go Crazy” – Bruno Mars

After a killer tribute from Morris Day and The Time, Bruno Mars honored Prince with a stellar rock performance of his 1984 smash hit, “Let’s Go Crazy.” The live take is even more high-energy than the original with a sporadic horn accompaniment and Mars’ infectious presence.

5. “Nothing Compares 2 U” – Sinéad O’Connor

Probably the most iconic of Prince covers, Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” is a tear-jerking classic. Her version made the brutal ballad a chart-topper and an enduring hit today.

6. “Raspberry Beret” – Warren Zevon

Live on Letterman in 1990, rock icon Warren Zevon took on Prince’s wily 1985 hit, “Raspberry Beret.” While he doesn’t stray too far from the original, Zevon’s distinct vocals take the song from pop classic to rock anthem.

