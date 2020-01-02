Friday, January 3, 2020
Home Home Featured Post
Home Featured PostNewsTour Announcements

Town Mountain Releases 2020 Tour Dates

Press Release

-

Known for their rowdy, energetic performances, Town Mountain has spent most of 2019 on the road, playing major festivals and venues across the country, including the legendary Grand Ole Opry. On September 30, the band made their debut at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, to a sold-out crowd alongside prolific singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen and Grammy-nominee Tyler Childers. Today, JamBasepremiered the band’s live performance of “Down Low” featuring Childers, who co-wrote the duet with banjo player and vocalist Jesse Langlais for Town Mountain’s most recent album, New Freedom Blues.

“It’s always a pleasure to do shows with Tyler and The Food Stamps,” Langlais explains. “We love the guys and we love the music, brothers in arms! And it’s always a highlight when Tyler comes up with us and performs ‘Down Low’. Especially at a venue like Red Rocks where you can just feel the energy and magic in the air.”


The band played a number of songs from their extensive discography including their well-known rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 single “I’m On Fire”, a fan-favorite that has racked up almost 6.5 million streams on the group’s Spotify alone. Childers ended the night with what The Boot called an “epic, show-stopping jam session”, calling on Town Mountain guitarist/vocalist Robert Greer and Robert Earl Keen to join him in performing Keen’s classic, “The Road Goes On Forever”. Town Mountain recently wrapped up 2019 with one final run that included a two-night stint at Nashville’s beloved Station Inn; the band invited a handful of surprise guests to join them on stage, including Grammy award-winning songwriter Jim Lauderdale, dobro legend Jerry Douglas, and hailed bluegrass flatpicker Billy Strings. Read more about the night via Nashville Lifestyles


Returning to the road in 2020, the band will tour the East Coast and are set to perform at Squaw Valley’s WinterWonderGrass in late March. 

Town Mountain 2020 Tour Dates:

Jan 23 – Easton, MD – The Avalon Theatre

Jan 24 – Berryville, VA – Barns of Rose Hill

Jan 25 – Harrisonburg, VA – The Clementine Cafe

Jan 31 – Raleigh, NC – The Pour House

Feb 1 – Washington, DC – The Hamilton

Feb 7 – Charlotte, NC – The Visulite Theater 

Feb 8 – Boone, NC – Boone Saloon 

Feb 27 – Newport, KY – The Southgate House Revival 

Feb 28 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House

Feb 29 – Pineville, KY – Bell Theater  

Mar 28 – Squaw Valley, CA – WinterWonderGrass Music & Brew Festival

Apr 16 – Greer, SC – SpringSkunk Music Festival

May 2 – Asheboro, NC – Jimmy-June Music and Arts Festival 

Jun 6 – Pagosa Springs, CO – Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass

Jul 16 – Clayton, NY – Clayton Opera House

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Best New Music

Previously Unreleased Bobby Hatfield Album Set For February Debut

Press Release -
0
In 1971, Richard Perry was at the beginning of his long ascent to superstardom as one of popular music’s most legendary and successful record producers. During...
Read more
Best New Music

The Band CAMINO Releases Acoustic “Daphne Blue,” Will Open 2020 in Europe

Press Release -
0
Nashville-based group, The Band CAMINO, have shared an acoustic version of their breakout single “Daphne Blue.”  The re-imagined...
Read more
Best New Music

Lauv Releases “Changes,” Reflects on 2019

Press Release -
0
Platinum-certified independent singer, songwriter, producer, and pop visionary Lauv releases new track and video for “Changes.” After teasing a snippet of the song on his socials last week,...
Read more

Popular Posts

Behind The Song: Linda Ronstadt, “Long, Long Time”

Jason Scott -
0
Written by Gary B. White Going solo wasn’t so easy for Linda Ronstadt. Coming off her debut record, Hand...

Top 25 Albums (and 25 More That We Loved) of 2019

Behind the Song: Nirvana, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

What is the Meaning Behind The Song Wonderwall by Oasis?

What is the Meaning Behind the Song “Tiny Dancer” by Elton...