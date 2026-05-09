1 Year Ago Today, Country Music Lost the Trailblazing Hispanic Star Who Turned Tragedy Into Triumph

On May 9, 2025, pioneering Tejano and country artist Johnny Rodriguez passed peacefully at age 73 in San Antonio, Texas.

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Known for No. 1 hits like “Ridin’ My Thumb to Mexico” and “You Always Come Back (to Hurting Me)”, both released in 1973, Rodriguez rose above a difficult childhood to become the “greatest and most memorable Chicano Country singer of all time”, according to his 2007 Texas Country Music Hall of Fame bio.

Today, we’re remembering the great Johnny Rodriguez one year after his death.

Johnny Rodriguez Transformed Tragedy into Triumph

Born December 10, 1951, Johnny Rodriguez grew up as the second-youngest of 10 children in a four-room house in Sabinal, Texas, a small town about 90 miles from the U.S.-Mexico Border.

His older brother, Andres, bought him his first guitar when Rodriguez was just 7 years old. In addition to being an altar boy at the family church and captain of his junior high football team, Rodriguez formed his first band when he was about 16.

Unfortunately, tragedy would strike twice that same year, as he lost first his father to cancer and then his brother Andres to a car crash. The double whammy of loss sent Rodriguez down a dark path, and he found himself in jail four times before his 18th birthday.

During one stint for an unpaid fine, Rodriguez would pass time by singing in his cell. A Texas Ranger named Joaquin Jackson overheard and told promoter Happy Shahan about him. Shahan built Alamo Village in Bracketville for John Wayne’s 1960 film The Alamo and continued operating it as a tourist attraction. He hired Rodriguez as a singer and stagecoach driver.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1998, a Fatal Mistake Turned Johnny Rodriguez’s Life Into a Bad Country Song—and a Near Life Sentence]

He Was Discovered By These Nashville Greats

That’s how, in 1971, Johnny Rodriguez caught the attention of Nashville artists Tom T. Hall and Bobby Bare, who urged him to try his luck on Music Row. Just 21 years old, Rodriguez arrived in Nashville with a guitar in his hand and $14 in his pocket.

Soon, he was playing lead guitar in Hall’s band and writing songs for the “Harper Valley PTA” hitmaker. After less than a year, Hall accompanied Rodriguez to an audition at Mercury Records Nashville.

Landing a contract on the spot, Rodriguez’s debut album topped the country charts and earned him a Male Vocalist of the Year nod from the Country Music Association.

He recorded six No. 1 hits in his career, including “That’s the Way Love Goes” and “I Just Can’t Get Her Out of My Mind”.

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