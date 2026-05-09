3 Rock Hits From 1978 That Every 70s Kid Can Still Sing From Memory Today

In the mood to revisit your childhood and rock out to a few hits from 1978? These three songs had quite a bit of success the year they were released, and I bet just about every 70s kid out there remembers each and every word to these tunes. Let’s dive in!

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“Prove It All Night” by Bruce Springsteen from ‘Darkness On The Edge Of Town’

“You hear their voices telling you not to go / They made their choices and they’ll never know / What it means to steal, to cheat, to lie / What it’s like to live and die to.”

This song is on the raunchier side of Bruce Springsteen’s discography. But even those who were too young to really get what “prove it all night” (wink wink) really meant likely belted this song out throughout 1978, mainly because it’s just so dang catchy.

“Prove It All Night” wasn’t a huge hit when it was released, peaking at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. However, it has since become a staple on classic rock radio.

“With a Little Luck” by Wings from ‘London Town’

“With a little luck, with a little luck / With a little love, baby.”

How about some good ol’ yacht rock with a touch of synth-pop goodness a la Paul McCartney? The use of synths was still pretty “new” in 1978, but McCartney, as always, was ahead of the curve. This song from London Town was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart, and it remains one of the most optimistic songs in Wings’ discography.

“Hold The Line” by Toto from ‘Toto’

“It’s not in the way that you hold me / It’s not in the way you say you care / It’s not in the way you’ve been treatin’ my friends / It’s not in the way that you stayed ’til the end.”

How about some more yacht rock, this time with some arena rock flavor? “Hold The Line” is among Toto’s catchier releases from 1978, and it’s a standout song from their self-titled debut album. This entry on our list of 1978 rock hits ended up being very successful. It peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 and No. 14 on the UK Singles chart. Not bad for a debut single, I’d say.

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