Twinnie Greets Us With Open Arms on ‘Welcome To The Club’

Breakthrough artist with a storytelling soul, Twinnie, is here with open arms on her four-track pop-country EP Welcome To The Club. You may know her from the theater, occasionally on the big screen, or from television series like Hollyoaks and The Wife. But, music was the thing that always kept coming back to her because “it’s just always been in me,” she tells American Songwriter.

More specifically, what drew Twinnie to music is that she “never [was] one of those people that didn’t know what I wanted to do. From nine months old, I was kind of singing,” she explains. “And you know my mom always wanted to entertain. I think I found out early on [that] it was a kind of expression for me. It’s always been that way.”

With music so innately in her, Twinnie felt a desire to share it with the world. And, like her mother, who always wanted to entertain, the British-born singer is sharing her new EP and journey with hospitality.

Musically speaking, at the core of this EP are her roots. Growing up in the UK, Twinnie gathered an eclectic taste in music as many different artists inspired her family. Her mom was an avid Dolly Parton and Reba fan and her dad loved Bob Dylan, Gilbert O’Sullivan, and Queen. In comparison to her parents, Twinnie took influence from the Spice Girls, Shania Twain, and even Tupac. With a nod toward the Spice Girl’s mantra of “girl power,” Twinnie expresses that she’s “always drawn towards really strong females.” Taking the empowerment of young women a step further, she directs us to empowerment for all in her new EP Welcome To The Club.

In welcoming you to the club, Twinnie strives to create a community of inclusivity, self-love, confidence, and acceptance for all in her new record, wanting everyone to feel like they are all VIPs. There is no room for hate. “No one needs an invitation” to this shindig of an album.

“It really does cost nothing to be nice to people,” she says. “We are so different and social media is making us feel like we’re connected. But we’re not. Underneath it all, we’re more similar than we are different. That’s what I want people to take away from this.”

Twinnie’s off-beaten path is radical sympathy and compassion—stressing that it is okay to care and celebrate your quirks and differences. Her lyricism expresses the same sentiment in the album’s title track.

And the world makes you feel / Like you’re lost and you don’t belong, you’re not the only one / And if you’re lookin’ in the mirror / And you’re feelin’ like a failure / Well, there’s a secret I can tell ya / Welcome to the club, everybody’s here / Grab yourself a drink, let your worries disappear, she sings.

Another song off of the record, “One Heart,” highlights the universality that Twinnie preaches. Calling this song as “the catalyst” of the EP, the song shares a common experience that everyone has had—heartbreak. From heartbreak, Twinnie understands that “out of the pain, the trauma, and the suffering that anybody goes through, a beautiful thing can be born.”

Welcome To The Club is “the celebration of finding yourself again and [to] celebrate the pieces of yourself that you think might be a little bit broken,” she explains. Like a phoenix rising from its ashes, Twinnie wants us to transform our pain into a party through conscious growth, therapy, acknowledgment, and sympathy.

In conjunction with the individual tracks, the music videos form a collective short film. Her role as a storyteller plays largely from her past. “Being on stage from four years old and looking at Hollywood movie musicals—they could sing, dance, and act,” she says. She was drawn to them and the way they created worlds. Twinnie sees herself as a world builder when it comes to music. She takes great influence from lyricism and how she can combine her music with other media, like music videos, to create a full narrative. And, that narrative is to make us all feel welcome.

Twinnie’s EP Welcome To The Club is out now. You can see her performances in and around the Nashville area during CMA Fest this weekend, at Nashville’s Pride Festival, and at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee.

Photo by Fraser Taylor / BBR