Vince Gill Talks Writing With Wife Amy Grant and Working With Daughter Corrina on Music (Exclusive)

Vince Gill loves when music can be a family affair. The country singer joined editor-in-chief Lisa Konick on the latest episode of American Songwriter’s Off the Record podcast, and discussed working with his wife, Amy Grant, and daughter, Corrina, on his song, “What Love Can Bring.”

“I had this idea, and I was playing it. She goes, ‘I like that.’ I said, ‘Well, help me finish it,’” Gill said of the song, which appeared on his EP, 50 Years From Home. ” It’s always fun when I get to share some creativity with my bride.”

Videos by American Songwriter

After penning the tune with Grant, Gill said it “only made sense” to get his daughter to sing backup vocals on it.

“She’s been on a bunch of them. She’s so good,” he said of the 25-year-old, whom he shares with Grant. “What I never got to experience is blood harmony, singing with somebody that was my family. I sang some with my dad, but I was too young and didn’t understand what blood harmony really meant.”

“And then you’d hear The Everly Brothers, or you’d hear The Louvin Brothers, or you’d hear this family, the Whites or whoever it was,” Gill continued. “The blend of blood harmony, there’s nothing like it in the world.”

Both Corrina and Gill’s eldest daughter, Jenny, have given Gill a taste of that experience.

“I’ve got two Everly Brothers in my family now,” he quipped. “It’s kind of cool, because I get to hear that buzz that happens with blood. It’s amazing.”

Vince Gill Reveals Why He and Amy Grant Don’t Often Work Together

Play video

With as great as the “What Love Can Bring” is, it likely makes fans wonder why Gill and Grant don’t work together more. That, he explained, is a conscious choice they made.

“We don’t do that much stuff together. Writing and performing, really. We do the Christmas shows every year at the Ryman,” he said. “We were both 25, 30 years into our career separately before we got married, and we decided we didn’t want to try to be Sonny and Cher.”

“Away we went and kept it kind of the way it had always been. That’s worked out really well,” Gill continued. “She said at one point, ‘One reason we struggle sometimes to work together is we’re both used to having our way.’ It was really profound.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA