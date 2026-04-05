We’re Shocked These 4 ELO Songs Missed the Top 40

More than many bands of their era, Electric Light Orchestra kept a constant presence on the pop charts. Not only did they have a unique sound, but Jeff Lynne also had a knack for creating ear candy that didn’t give you a stomach ache if you consumed too much of it.

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Yet not every ELO single dominated radio. These four songs from the legendary band are all absolute gems. But none of them made the US Top 40.

“Showdown”

You have to remember that ELO didn’t crack the US Top 40 until their fourth album, Eldorado, was released in 1974. The ballad “Can’t Get It Out Of My Head” went to the US Top 10 and broke down all the doors to initiate the band’s success at radio in America. But there were several songs from those first three records that seem like they should have been hits. We’re going with “Showdown” out of those, if only because it’s maintained a pretty solid shelf life on playlists to this day. It also earned a memorable place as a needle drop in the bowling comedy Kingpin. The song somehow combines a funk-based rhythm with lyrics that seem tied to a Western movie. And it works anyway.

“It’s Over”

Sometimes a song falls victim to the success of those around it. ELO released what most people consider its masterpiece in the double album Out Of The Blue in 1978. Candidates for a single release were plentiful over the two discs. “Turn To Stone” and “Sweet Talkin’ Woman” both hit the Top 20 in the US. Meanwhile, “Wild West Hero”, not chosen for a single release in America, also went to the Top 10 in the UK. By the time the band got around to releasing “It’s Over” at the end of the album cycle, it’s likely that radio programmers wanted to mix it up a bit. As a result, this ballad featuring a heaping helping of the band’s signature stacked vocals only made it to No. 75 on the US pop charts.

“The Way Life’s Meant To Be”

Many things can derail a song in its search for chart success. A few of those seemed to stack up against “The Way Life’s Meant To Be”. For one, it features a sound that some might not associate with ELO. The light-footed, quasi-Latin rhythm resembles something you might have heard from The Drifters back in the day. In addition, it’s tied somewhat into the overall narrative of the album (Time) on which it is included. Radio listeners might have been scratching their heads at some of the references as a result. Nonetheless, the song gives an excellent indication of just how versatile this band could be.

“So Serious”

By the time ELO released the album Balance Of Power in 1986, many rock fans had moved on to other favorites. In many ways, Jeff Lynne himself had moved on as well. By most accounts, he made the record to fulfill the contractual obligations of the band. It would be the last release under the ELO banner for 15 years. In the aftermath of all this, many people heard songs like “So Serious” as Lynne’s way of addressing his frustrations with the contractual situation. Put all that aside, however, and listen again to this hard-charging track. It’s hard to deny its succinct potency. And it’s easy to wonder how it sank without a trace after being released.

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