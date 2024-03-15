When Don Kirshner Went Too Far: The Story Behind “A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You” by The Monkees

The initial idea for The Monkees was developed by Bob Rafelson in 1962. He unsuccessfully tried to sell the idea to the television division of Universal Pictures. It wasn’t until he teamed up with Bert Schneider to form Raybert Productions that he was inspired to revive the idea due to the success of The Beatles. They sold the show to Screen Gems Television on April 16, 1965, leading to a half-hour musical comedy that would soon rival the achievements of The Beatles. Let’s take a look at the story behind “A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You” by The Monkees.

Videos by American Songwriter

Walk out

Girl, don’t you walk out

We’ve got things to say

Talked out, let’s have it talked out

Things will be okay

“Somethin’ Stupid”

“Last Train to Clarksville” was The Monkees’ first hit, making it all the way to No. 1 just seven weeks after the television show’s debut on September 12, 1966. “I’m a Believer” followed suit, reaching the top spot and adding to the synergetic formula. The songs were getting constant airplay, helping drive the TV ratings, which pushed record sales. Monkees fans called their local radio stations to request the latest single. When “A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You”—written by Neil Diamond—was released on March 8, 1967, it seemed destined for the top of the charts. It took off, only to be stopped by Frank and Nancy Sinatra’s duet of “Somethin’ Stupid.” The first Monkees single to feature the lead vocals of Davy Jones stalled out at No. 2.

Girl

I don’t want to fight

I’m a little bit wrong

And you’re a little bit right

I said, girl

You know that it’s true

It’s a little bit me (a little bit me)

It’s a little bit you, too

Don Kirshner

The four Monkees were fairly consumed filming their television show. When it came time to make the records, studio musicians were employed, and vocals were the only contribution Mike Nesmith, Peter Tork, Micky Dolenz, and Davy Jones made. Don Kirshner was the music supervisor for the TV show and records. He used a stable of songwriters, including Diamond, for material. Nesmith was the first to show his frustration. He didn’t feel Kirshner was even considering the band’s input or ideas. Nesmith wanted his songs to be considered as B-sides to the singles. In early 1967, the band recorded Bill Martin’s “All of Your Toys” and Nesmith’s “The Girl I Knew Somewhere” to make up their next single.

Don’t know, just what I said wrong

But girl, I apologize

Don’t go, here’s where you belong

So wipe the tears from your eyes

“My Favorite Monkee”

Kirshner offered Diamond the chance to write a follow-up to “I’m a Believer.” Diamond had written the top-selling single in America, and Kirshner wanted to reward him. Jones flew to New York City and recorded the song with producer Jeff Barry and other session musicians. Kirshner planned on releasing “A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You” backed with “She Hangs Out,” and putting “All of Your Toys” on the shelf. Kirshner authorized a picture sleeve to be printed without getting approval. He also had promo pressings of the single with “My Favorite Monkee – Davy Jones Sings” printed on the label.

Girl

I don’t want to fight

I’m a little bit wrong

You’re a little bit right

An Unauthorized Sleeve

The Monkees were already unhappy about their second album being released without any input. More of The Monkees featured a cover photograph of the band taken from a publicity shoot for JCPenney and liner notes by Kirshner thanking his songwriters before mentioning the band members. They expressed their unhappiness to Schneider and Rafelson and were told they would have more input. When the Kirshner single showed up in Canada and began to get airplay in the States, Kirshner was fired for issuing an unauthorized record. The Canadian singles were recalled, and the American release included Nesmith’s “The Girl I Knew Somewhere” on the B-side. “She Hangs Out” would be re-recorded with The Monkees playing instruments and singing the vocals. It was released on their fourth album, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. “All of Your Toys” wouldn’t officially be released until the 1987 collection of rare and previously unreleased Monkees material called Missing Links.

I said, girl

You know that it’s true

It’s a little bit me

And it’s a little bit you, too

The B-Side Charts

“The Girl I Knew Somewhere,” sung by Dolenz, reached No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100. “A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You” was included on the European “I’m a Believer” EP. Both songs were scheduled to be included on the group’s third album, Headquarters, but were dropped from the final track list.

Oh, girl

I don’t want to fight

I’m a little bit wrong

And you’re a little bit right

Lost Masters

After the 1960s, the song’s master recordings disappeared, and later issues were sourced from dubs of the earlier mixes. Rhino Records rediscovered the masters and issued a new stereo remix as a bonus track on the 2007 double-CD deluxe version of Headquarters.

I said, girl

You know that it’s true

It’s a little bit me

And it’s a little bit you, too

Diamond recorded “I’m a Believer” himself, yet he didn’t cut a studio version of “A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You.” He did perform the song live, and a recording from a 1967 appearance at The Bitter End exists.

It’s a little bit me (ah, a little bit me)

It’s a little bit you (ah, a little bit you)

Girl, don’t go (ah, a little bit me)

No, no, no, no, no (ah, a little bit you)

Girl, don’t go (ah, a little bit me)

No, no, no, no, no (ah, a little bit you)

Hey girl (ah, a little bit me)

Hey girl (ah, a little bit you)

Please don’t go (ah, a little bit me)

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images