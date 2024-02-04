The Meaning Behind “I’m a Believer,” The Neil Diamond Song that Helped Rocket The Monkees to New Heights

Finding the follow-up to a massive hit has been the hardest thing to do since music has been marketed and sold. “Last Train to Clarksville” had raced up the charts, leading to the success of NBC’s new comedy series The Monkees, based on a struggling band. What would the second single be? Musical supervisor Don Kirshner chose a Neil Diamond song that would go on to be one of the best-selling singles of all time. Let’s look at the meaning behind “I’m a Believer” by The Monkees.

Videos by American Songwriter

I thought love was only true in fairy tales

Meant for someone else but not for me

Love was out to get me, that’s the way it seemed

Disappointment haunted all my dreams

Neil Diamond

The songwriter first appeared on the charts singing “Solitary Man” and then blew up when “Cherry Cherry” reached the top 10. Diamond was produced by Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich, who were among the select group of songwriters and producers connected to the Brill Building. Kirshner asked Barry if Diamond had any other songs like “Cherry, Cherry” and he did; The Monkees ended up recording a few of them. Diamond recorded “I’m a Believer” and included it on his Just For You album. He didn’t release it as a single.

And then I saw her face

Now, I’m a believer

And not a trace of doubt in my mind

I’m in love

I’m a believer

I couldn’t leave her if I tried

In the 1997 documentary Hey Hey We’re The Monkees, Kirshner said, “I felt that if I could have Micky Dolenz sing to every girl in America, ‘I saw your face and I’m a believer,’ it would be a No. 1 smash.”

The Monkees wouldn’t always agree with Kirshner, but he was right about that one.

I thought love was more or less a giving thing

But the more I gave, the less I’ve got. Oh yeah

What’s the use in trying? All you get is pain

When I wanted sunshine, I got rain

Diamond missed the top 10 on his next two releases.

Mojo Magazine asked him if he resented the success of The Monkees while his songs trailed them on the charts. “I was thrilled because, at heart, I was still a songwriter, and I wanted my songs on the charts,” Diamond said. “It was one of the songs that was going to be on my first album, but Donny Kirshner, who was their music maven, heard ‘Cherry, Cherry’ on the radio and said, ‘Wow, I want one like that for The Monkees!’ He called my producers, Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich—’Hey, does this kid have any more?’ And they played him the things I had cut for the next album, and he picked ‘I’m a Believer,’ ‘A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You,’ and ‘Look Out (Here Comes Tomorrow),’ and they had some huge hits. But the head of my record company freaked. He went through the roof because he felt that I had given No. 1 records away to another group. I couldn’t have cared less because I had to pay the rent, and The Monkees were selling records, and I wasn’t being paid for my records.”

What’s the use in trying? All you get is pain

When I wanted sunshine, I got rain

Diamond envisioned country singer Eddy Arnold singing “I’m a Believer.” He didn’t see it becoming a massive pop record. The single had more than 1 million advance orders and was certified Gold within two days of its release.

And then I saw her face

Now, I’m a believer

Not a trace of doubt in my mind

I’m in love

I’m a believer

I couldn’t leave her if I tried

Dolenz brings his acting ability to the song. The same amazing voice from “Last Train to Clarksville” shines on this single. Davy Jones was selling teen magazines, but Dolenz was reaching the masses with his vocals. The song was featured in four consecutive episodes of The Monkees, sending it straight up the charts.

Dolenz told Entertainment Weekly in 2016 about the problems he had performing the massive hit live: “No monitors. Screaming. Screaming, screaming. I couldn’t hear myself. I just had to pound away. Even to this day, I sing with my eyes closed because I had to close my eyes and hit myself in the leg to keep time on the drums. I had a big bruise.”

Then I saw her face

Now, I’m a believer

Not a trace of doubt in my mind

Now, I’m a believer

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Only three Monkees appear on the recording. Session musicians had already recorded the backing tracks while the four Monkees were filming their television show. Dolenz sang the lead, and the remaining three were brought in to add background voices.

Michael Nesmith challenged producer Barry, claiming the song was a dud: “I’m a songwriter, and that’s no hit.”

Barry ordered the singer out of the studio and continued with only Jones and Peter Tork.

Now, I’m a believer

(Then I saw her face)

Now, I’m a believer

(Not a trace of doubt in my mind)

I’m a believer

Other Versions

“I’m a Believer” has had multiple lives. In 1967, Caterina Caselli recorded the song in Italian, calling it “Sono Bugiarda.”

In 1974, Robert Wyatt covered the song and reached No. 29 on the UK charts. The recording featured guitarist Andy Summers, who would later play with The Police. Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason produced the single.

In 1995, EMF with Reeves & Mortimer hit No. 3 on the UK singles chart.

In 2001, the song was rerecorded by Smashmouth and included in the animated movie Shrek. It reached a whole new generation of listeners and reached No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was specifically included on the soundtrack for its opening line, I thought love was only true in fairy tales. That sentiment matched the premise of the movie exactly.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images