Who’s Performing at Tonight’s Dolly Parton Tribute? Full Lineup Revealed for Star-Studded Celebration

What made Dolly Parton timeless? For some, it was her voice. The icon behind hits like “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” Dolly wrote over 3,000 songs. Others tended to focus on her generosity. Aside from supporting the community around her, the hitmaker also established the Imagination Library, which encouraged children to read. But no matter what fans loved about Dolly, it was her light and passion that made her the Queen of Country Music. And with the Queen sadly passing away, the CMAs called on a massive list of country stars to celebrate Dolly during a special tribute.

Tonight, Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts will welcome some of the biggest names in country music. But it won’t be for another award. Instead, the ceremony will center on the life, legacy, and love of Dolly. Kicking off the I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton, the live concert will feature nearly two dozen artists.

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But who all is performing? Looking at the list, the CMAs promoted stars like Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Lainey Wilson, and Ella Langley. Besides highlighting the amazing career of Dolly, those same singers never forgot growing up with Dolly on the radio. And once inspired by the country singer, they now had the honor of celebrating one of country music’s brightest voices.

[RELATED: Reba McEntire’s Emmys Look Had a Special Nod to Dolly Parton]

Full List And Where To Watch Dolly Parton Tribute

As for the entire performance lineup for the I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton, producers announced:

Ashley McBryde

Béla Fleck

Brad Paisley

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Darius Rucker

Ella Langley

Lady A

Lukas Nelson

Kelsea Ballerini

Kristen Bell

Kristin Chenoweth

Lainey Wilson

Little Big Town

Molly Tuttle

Reba McEntire

Ricky Skaggs

Vince Gill

Sierra Hull

Zac Brown with Amy Grant and Kimberly Williams-Paisley

For those not wanting to miss a single performance, the Dolly tribute special will kick off tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. It will also broadcast live on Disney+. Happen to miss the celebration – don’t worry. Hulu is scheduled to release the celebration to its paid subscribers the following day.

From Underwood and Wilson to Gill and McEntire, the lineup represented several generations of country music. And while each artist had a different connection to the legendary singer, they all shared the same reason for being there – Dolly.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)