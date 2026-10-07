Wynonna Judd Is Still Struggling To Accept Dolly Parton’s Death: “I Still Have Her Voice on My Voicemail” (Exclusive)

Over a month has passed since Dolly Parton sadly died at 80, and tributes continue to pour in. Dolly’s legacy went far beyond tributes as fans sought to keep her memory alive by supporting the Imagination Library. Just one of the many programs Dolly created to help support the community around her, the Queen of Country Music was honored with special performances and tribute celebrations. But according to Wynonna Judd, she was still in denial that Dolly was truly gone.

Appearing on the Off the Record podcast, Judd discussed the impact Dolly had on her own life. While most knew Dolly as the person on stage, Judd got to know her away from the spotlight. And even with all the headlines and tributes, she insisted, “There are six stages of grief, and I’m in denial. I don’t think until I see some kind of formal funeral-type situation will I really believe it, because she was snapped away from us. It’s like she just disappeared, and it’s very strange. I still have her voice on my voicemail.”

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With Judd not ready to let go of Dolly just yet, she remembered it was the country singer who was at her side when her own mother, Naomi Judd, tragically passed away. Recalling that moment, Judd said, “When Mom died, she showed up for me, and we shared a dressing room, and I will never forget it. You never forget who’s there. She got right in my face and said, ‘I love you.’ And I said, ‘I love you, too, Dolly.’ And she’s magical, and like Tinkerbell, she is like Disney. She’s that way 24/7.”

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Wynonna Judd Compared Dolly Parton To The King Of Rock And Roll

Much like Dolly, Judd noted how her mother had that same light. Able to completely transform any room she walked into, Judd added, “They have a sparkle that’s just so uniting that when you’re in the room with her, you’re touched by it. You’re affected by it. Even if you don’t stand in front of her, she’s got this twinkle, and she will always have that.”

While the day will come when Judd officially accepts the passing of Dolly, she is content with her current path. Giving herself enough time to mourn the loss of not just an icon but a friend, she concluded, “Like Elvis, she will always be The Dolly. What would Dolly do?”

Dolly might have disappeared far too quickly for Judd to fully understand, but the memories weren’t going anywhere. From a shared dressing room to a saved voicemail, Judd had plenty of reminders why Dolly was simply “The Dolly.”

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)