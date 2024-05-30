3 Pivotal Moments in Wynonna Judd’s Career

On this day (May 30) in 1964 Christina Claire Ciminella was born in Ashland, Kentucky. Twelve years later, Christina Claire became Wynonna Judd. Shortly thereafter, she began one of the biggest country music careers in modern history. Today, more than four decades after introducing herself to the world as one-half of the Judds, fans and critics alike recognize Wynonna as a country legend.

To celebrate Judd’s birthday, we’re going to look back at three pivotal moments in her long career.

“Had a Dream (For the Heart)”—Wynonna Judd’s Introduction

The Judds released the Dennis Linde-penned “Had a Dream (For the Heart)” as the lead single from their debut EP Wynonna & Namoi on December 17, 1983. This was more than the beginning of a hitmaking career for the mother-daughter duo. It was the first time the world heard Wynonna’s powerful pipes.

In the opening seconds of the song, Wynonna shows the world a fraction of what her voice can do. The first lines she sings are impressive and she was quite literally only getting started.

The Judds Disband in 1991

After eight years, five hit studio albums, 14 No. 1 singles, and more the Judds disbanded in 1991. The news came after Naomi Judd received a hepatitis C diagnosis. The duo embarked on a farewell tour. While it was sad to see the mother-daughter duo go, it allowed Wynonna to start her solo career.

Wynonna released the Dave Loggins-penned “She Is His Only Need” as the lead single from her self-titled debut solo album on January 28, 1992. It was the first in a string of three chart-toppers for Judd. She would go on to release a total of nine studio albums and claim four No. 1 singles.

Wynonna Judd Is Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022

Anyone who knows Wynonna Judd’s story knows that she’s no stranger to pulling joy out of hardship and tragedy. The pinnacle of that came when The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame the day after Namoi Judd passed away. Wynonna and Ashley Judd were there to accept the honor.

Not long after that, Wynonna embarked on the previously planned Final Tour, taking a lineup of female country singers with her to honor her mother’s legacy on the road. This put Judd once again in the public eye and gave her career the shot in the arm it needed.

