Y Is A Crooked Letter: Poems, Drawings & Demos by John Lennon

Paul Zollo

John Lennon 80th Birthday Celebration, #7

John Lennon Reading A Poem, 1964

THE MOLDY MOLDY MAN

I’m a moldy moldy man
I’m moldy thru and thru
I’m a moldy moldy man
You would not think it true.
I’m moldy till my eyeballs
I’m moldy til my toe
I will not dance I shyballs
I’m such a humble Joe.

John Lennon, “Help” demo




Alphabet

By John Lennon
February, 1969

A is for Parrot which we can plainly see
B is for glasses which we can plainly see
C is for plastic which we can plainly see
D is for Doris
E is for binoculars I’ll get in five
F is for Ethel who lives next door
G is for orange which we love to eat when we can get them because
they come from abroad
H is for England and (Heather)
I is for monkey we see in the tree
J is for parrot which we can plainly see
K is for shoetop we wear to the ball
L is for Land because brown
M is for Venezuela where the oranges come from
N is for Brazil near Venezuela (very near)
O is for football which we kick about a bit
T is for Tommy who won the war
Q is a garden which we can plainly see
R is for intestines which hurt when we dance
S is for pancake or whole-wheat bread
U is for Ethel who lives on the hill
P is arab and her sister will
V is for me
W is for lighter which never lights
X is easter—have one yourself
Y is a crooked letter and you can’t straighten it
Z is for Apple which we can plainly see

Lennon Reads His Poem, “Wunderlog”

John Lennon, “If I Fell” demo

I Sat Belonely

By JOHN LENNON

I sat belonely down a tree,
humbled fat and small.
A little lady sing to me
I couldn’t see at all.

I’m looking up and at the sky,
to find such wondrous voice.
Puzzly puzzle, wonder why,
I hear but have no choice.

‘Speak up, come forth, you ravel me’,
I potty menthol shout.
‘I know you hiddy by this tree’.
But still she won’t come out.

Such softly singing lulled me sleep,
an hour or two or so
I wakeny slow and took a peep
and still no lady show.

Then suddy on a little twig
I thought I see a sight,
A tiny little tiny pig,
that sing with all it’s might.

‘I thought you were a lady’.
I giggle, – well I may,
To my surprise the lady,
got up – and flew away.



The Beatles, “Twist & Shout,” at Royal Variety Show, 11.4.1963 for the royal family, with John’s infamous “Rattle your jewelry” intro. The Lads were seventh of 19 acts, and sang “She Loves You,” “Till There Was You,” “From Me To You” and ended with this one, “Twist and Shout.”

