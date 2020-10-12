John Lennon 80th Birthday Celebration, #7

John Lennon Reading A Poem, 1964

THE MOLDY MOLDY MAN

I’m a moldy moldy man

I’m moldy thru and thru

I’m a moldy moldy man

You would not think it true.

I’m moldy till my eyeballs

I’m moldy til my toe

I will not dance I shyballs

I’m such a humble Joe.

John Lennon, “Help” demo











Alphabet

By John Lennon

February, 1969

A is for Parrot which we can plainly see

B is for glasses which we can plainly see

C is for plastic which we can plainly see

D is for Doris

E is for binoculars I’ll get in five

F is for Ethel who lives next door

G is for orange which we love to eat when we can get them because

they come from abroad

H is for England and (Heather)

I is for monkey we see in the tree

J is for parrot which we can plainly see

K is for shoetop we wear to the ball

L is for Land because brown

M is for Venezuela where the oranges come from

N is for Brazil near Venezuela (very near)

O is for football which we kick about a bit

T is for Tommy who won the war

Q is a garden which we can plainly see

R is for intestines which hurt when we dance

S is for pancake or whole-wheat bread

U is for Ethel who lives on the hill

P is arab and her sister will

V is for me

W is for lighter which never lights

X is easter—have one yourself

Y is a crooked letter and you can’t straighten it

Z is for Apple which we can plainly see

Lennon Reads His Poem, “Wunderlog”





John Lennon, “If I Fell” demo

I Sat Belonely

By JOHN LENNON

I sat belonely down a tree,

humbled fat and small.

A little lady sing to me

I couldn’t see at all.

I’m looking up and at the sky,

to find such wondrous voice.

Puzzly puzzle, wonder why,

I hear but have no choice.

‘Speak up, come forth, you ravel me’,

I potty menthol shout.

‘I know you hiddy by this tree’.

But still she won’t come out.

Such softly singing lulled me sleep,

an hour or two or so

I wakeny slow and took a peep

and still no lady show.

Then suddy on a little twig

I thought I see a sight,

A tiny little tiny pig,

that sing with all it’s might.

‘I thought you were a lady’.

I giggle, – well I may,

To my surprise the lady,

got up – and flew away.





