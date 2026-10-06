Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Ella Langley Ignite a Reddit Debate That Country Fans Have Been Arguing Since the 1950s

What is country music? That question has been answered countless times with even more right answers. The reason – there is no definitive sound of country music. For some fans, it could be the country pioneers like Bob Wills and Jimmie Rodgers. Others tend to like the era of the Nashville Sound that showcased Don Gibson, Chet Atkins, and Patsy Cline. Then there was outlaw country, neotraditional country, and bro country. No matter the fan, there was a style tailored especially for them. But with Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Ella Langley at the top of the genre, some fans consider them anything but country.

While the country music debate has been featured in magazines, message boards, and podcasts, it eventually found its way to r/CountryMusicStuff on Reddit. The question was asked by an individual who enjoyed the genre but found that most fans criticized some of the biggest names in the genre at the time. “I’m not really a country fan, but I find them pretty easy to listen to. At the same time, I’ve noticed they seem to get a lot of hate from people who are into country music. Help a girl out here. I want to enjoy country music or even go to a concert. Am I doing it wrong?”

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

It didn’t take long before the comment section was flooded with opinions that ranged from hot takes to downright brutal. But according to one person, Bryan was a mix of several different sub-genres. “He has some red dirt country, bluegrass, Americana, radio country, and yacht rock-ish influences.” That same person considered Wallen to be “pure radio country.”

Play video

[RELATED: Ella Langley Can Barely Form a Sentence After Historic CMA Awards Milestone: “This Is Still Happening in Real Time”]

Listen To Country Music – Not A Bunch Of Online Randos

As for Langley, most fans found it difficult to place her in a category for now. With her career hitting new heights over the last year, one comment placed her in a realm of 90s country. But they quickly added, “ I have a gut feeling given her immediate Billboard Hot 100 success that she will attempt the Taylor Swift road and buck country…”

Although the debate was between Wallen, Bryan, and Langley, it seemed that Zach Top made his way into the conversation as a great reminder of 90s country. With a sound that pulled from the genre’s past, Top acted as a bridge between old-school country and the modern era.

Play video

Again, the debate over what is and what isn’t country music will continue forever. That’s why one fan gave the perfect response. “Country fans have been arguing about what’s really country music since the 1950s. They’re not my cup of tea, but if you enjoy them don’t let a bunch of randos online tell you you’re wrong to like who you like.”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)