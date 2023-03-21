10 Fleetwood Mac Covers You Shouldn’t Miss

Rock legends Fleetwood Mac have had a timeless career, one full of hits that have come to shape music as a whole. Confident and polished earworms, their songs are universal and perfect for really any occasion, so it seems only natural that their musical peers would try them out for a spell.

Below are 10 noteworthy renditions of Fleetwood Mac songs.

1. “Dreams” – Vanessa Carlton

Vanessa Carlton has closer ties with Fleetwood Mac than most—seeing as Stevie Nicks was the officiant at her wedding. Carlton’s cover of “Dreams” does the group’s classic justice with its steady groove and sure-sung vocals.

2. “Don’t Stop” – Elton John

A slight departure from the band’s original, Elton John’s take on “Don’t Stop” sees a synthesized reworking full of punchy, otherworldly sounds. The new wave rendition forces the ’70s hit into an all-new era.

3. “Everywhere” – Paramore

It’s not uncommon for “Everywhere” to appear in a Paramore live set. Closely resembling the original, their live take on the classic is a crowd-pleaser but is also a great showcase for frontwoman Hayley Williams’ authoritative voice.

4. “Go Your Own Way” – The Cranberries

Another cover that doesn’t stray far from the original, The Cranberries’ take on “Go Your Own Way” doesn’t re-imagine much. However, vocalist Dolores O’Riordan’s haunting vocals makes the song a ghostly rock aria for the ages.

5. “Rhiannon” – Waylon Jennings

Countrifying the dark classic “Rhiannon” is Waylon Jennings. The tune still gallops under his reins, but his voice gives the song a gruff, full-throated tone that doesn’t exist within the original.

6. “Songbird” – Willie Nelson

Another legend turning a Fleetwood Mac hit country is Willie Nelson with “Songbird.” Originally a subtle piano-driven serenade, the song gets textured by guitar strums and a silvery jangle.

7. “Gold Dust Woman” – Hole

Hole’s take on “Gold Dust Woman” is sped up and sneering, giving the tune an ominous tone. Each lyric is a barb flying from frontwoman Courtney Love as the band muddies the arrangement, making for a grungy, grimy rendition of the classic.

8. “Landslide” – The Chicks

A cover almost as famous as the original, The Chick’s “Landslide” became one of their biggest hits. They added a touch of twang but held tight to the blueprint. And, in the end, the song became a crossover success.

9. “Never Going Back Again” – Matchbox Twenty

Matchbox Twenty took the once uptempo “Never Going Back Again” and turned it into a moody, menacing alt-rock bop. The band interpolates ghostly lyrics from another Fleetwood Mac hit, “The Chain,” into their re-imagining, adding to the take’s already haunting tone.

10. “The Chain” – Florence + The Machine

At Glastonbury, Florence + The Machine gave a special, one-time-only performance of “The Chain.” It was an immediate crowd-pleaser as the iconic opening beat pierced the festival noise. The band gave a show worthy of the original as vocalist Florence Welch let the spirit of Fleetwood Mac overtake her.

