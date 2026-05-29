3 Unique Songs From 1968 That Still Feel Shockingly Modern

Some very unique songs dropped in 1968. Many of which slipped through the cracks and didn’t get as much recognition as they should have back in the day. It’s a tale as old as time. Some of the most forward-thinking, special music was just too ahead of its time for listeners to vibe with. Today, though, many of those songs sound insanely modern. Let’s look at just a few examples, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Careful With That Axe, Eugene” by Pink Floyd

There’s so much atmospheric tension in this song with experimental elements like whispery vocals and crazy-modern-sounding dynamics. “Careful With That Axe, Eugene” by Pink Floyd, to me, doesn’t sound like it dropped in 1968. In fact, this song is loaded with elements you’d find on post-rock tunes or ambient tracks from decades later. It’s certainly a special feat for Pink Floyd. But we all know they were always one step ahead of the creative curve during their heyday. I’m still surprised that this amazing acid rock classic was initially released as just a B-side for “Point Me At The Sky”.

“The Garden Of Earthly Delights” by The United States of America from ‘The United States Of America’

The United States Of America was the kind of band that dropped one absolutely incredible album, somehow didn’t get the recognition they deserved, then disappeared after less than two years together. The entirety of their sole self-titled record is a wild experimental psychedelic rock trip from start to finish. I highly recommend giving the whole thing a spin. But if I had to pick one song from that record to feature on this list of unique, ahead-of-their-time songs from 1968, I’d pick “The Garden Of Earthly Delights”. This single is probably the best example of how forward-thinking the band was when it came to their use of early electronic elements.

“Oscillations” by Silver Apples from ‘Silver Apples’ (1968)

Jimi Hendrix and John Lennon were fans of Silver Apples. And yet, this electronic rock outfit slipped through the cracks and has yet to really earn the recognition they deserve for being so ahead of their time. It’s believed that this American outfit was the first rock band to add synthesizers to their music. That was something that was reserved for academia at the time. “Oscillations” is a solid example of what they were doing, but the whole of their self-titled debut album is ahead of its time.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images