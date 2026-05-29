These 4 Lionel Richie Love Songs Will Always Be Timeless

As love songs go, Lionel Richie is pretty good at them. Amid uptempo songs like “All Night Long (All Night)” and “Dancing On The Ceiling” are some of the most romantic songs ever released, including these four, all written solely by Richie.

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“Truly”

Richie nails it with his song, “Truly”. His second single, “Truly” appears on Richie’s eponymous freshman album.

The sweet tune says, “Let me hold you / I need to have you near me / And I feel with you in my arms / This love will last forever / Because I’m truly / Truly in love with you girl / I’m truly head over heels with your love / I need you, and with your love I’m free / And truly, you know you’re alright with me.”

“Stuck On You”

“Stuck On You” is on Richie’s sophomore Can’t Slow Down album. A No. 1 single, “Stuck On You” also became a surprising Top 25 country hit.

“Stuck On You” says, “Stuck on you / I’ve got this feeling down deep in my soul that I just can’t lose / Guess I’m on my way / Needed a friend / And the way I feel now, I guess I’ll be with you ’til the end / Guess I’m on my way / Mighty glad you stayed.”

“Say You, Say Me”

On Richie’s third studio album, Dancing On The Ceiling, is “Say You, Say Me”. Originally written for the White Nights film, the song became a four-week No. 1 hit for the singer.

“Say You, Say Me” says, “I had a dream / I had an awesome dream / People in the park / Playing games in the dark / And what they played / Was a masquerade / From behind the walls of doubt / A voice was crying out / Say you, say me / Say it for always / That’s the way it should be / Say you, say me / Say it together, naturally.”

“Endless Love”

“Endless Love” is Richie’s first single and first No. 1 hit as a solo artist after leaving The Commodores. A duet with Diana Ross, “Endless Love” came out in 1981. It is part of the soundtrack for a film of the same name.

The sweet song says, “And I / I want to share / All my love with you / No one else will do / And your eyes / They tell me how much you care / Oh yes, you will always be / My endless love.”

Now one of Richie’s most revered songs, the recording of “Endless Love” did not at all go the way he hoped.

“I’d not written a duet before,” Richie says. “But the record company suddenly changed the song to a duet, and got Diana Ross in. She arrived at the studio and told me she wants my part. I have to kind of make her part up because I can’t sing in that key. What you hear on the record is what happened on the day, as it had to go out the next day for the movie.”

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