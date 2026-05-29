3 Rock Songs That Sound Like Driving Away From Everything

Sometimes you just want to drive away from everything. Set out on the open road and leave all your troubles behind. But most of us can’t do that. So, we have to rely on alternative methods of escapism. The three rock songs below offer just that. We might not be able to drop everything and run, but listening to these tracks makes us feel the same rush.

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“Midnight Rider” — The Allman Brothers Band

The Allman Brothers Band’s “Midnight Rider” doesn’t feel like a frantic drive out of town. Instead, it feels like a sobering choice to hop a bus and get out of dodge. Listening to this track gives you all the ambiance of a wayfarer in the 70s, watching the scenes pass their window and their home getting smaller in the rearview.

“I don’t own the clothes I’m wearing / And the road goes on forever,” they sing in this mid-tempo track. We may not actually be uncatchable, but we feel it while listening to this rock hit. This is the song for listeners who want to adopt another, bolder personality for a while; one that can actually drive away and never look back.

“Go Your Own Way” — Fleetwood Mac

This is the rock song about breaking free of a bad relationship. If you feel trapped in love, this is the song to fantasize about your escape to. “You can go your own way, go your own way / You can call it another lonely day,” the lyrics read. They don’t feel sad or contemplative. Instead, they feel self-assured and set in their beliefs.

This song makes us dream of the kind of escape that leaves no room for second-guessing. You can just picture someone behind the wheel, happily driving into the sunset while this song plays, scoring their bittersweet entry into a new stage of life.

“Secret Garden” — Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen’s “Secret Garden” doesn’t fit on this list because of its lyrical content; it’s more of a vibe thing. This song embodies a sunset escape. It’s existential and atmospheric; everything you want in a song about running away.

This is the kind of song you ponder life to. If you’re feeling stir-crazy, it might just make you want to skip town. It’s a cinematic kind of song that makes the listener feel vindicated in their wildest thoughts.

(Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)