10 Legendary Albums You Didn’t Know Feature Steve Winwood

Multi-faceted rocker Steve Winwood has had an impressive career that goes beyond his solo work, and beyond his positions in the bands Traffic, Blind Faith, Spencer Davis Group, and Ginger Baker’s Air Force.

For six decades, he has amassed an outstanding catalog, but he has also appeared in other artists’ outstanding catalogs. As a multi-instrumentalist proficient on the keys, strings, drums, and more, Winwood has backed many legends on their own albums. Below are 10 iconic albums that feature Steve Winwood. Some of them may surprise you.

1. The Cry of Love – Jimi Hendrix

Winwood makes an appearance as a backing vocalist on Jimi Hendrix’s 1971 posthumous release, The Cry of Love. He lends his voice to the track “Ezy Ryder.”

2. Christine McVie – Christine McVie

He is featured on Christine McVie’s 1984 self-titled sophomore solo album. He offers up some vocals, synthesizer, and piano to tracks like “One in a Million,” “Ask Anybody,” “Got a Hold on Me,” and “The Smile I Live For.”

3. George Harrison – George Harrison

Winwood can be heard on Polymoog, harmonium, Minimoog, and provided some backing vocals throughout George Harrison’s 1979 self-titled album.

4. With a Little Help From My Friends – Joe Cocker

Winwood shows off his skills on the organ in “Do I Still Figure in Your Life?” and “I Shall Be Released” from Joe Cocker’s 1969 debut, With a Little Help From My Friends.

5. Sneakin’ Sally Through the Alley – Robert Palmer

Winwood can be heard on the keys in Robert Palmer’s 1974 solo debut, Sneakin’ Sally Through the Alley, especially on the track “Through It All There’s You.”

6. Broken English – Marianne Faithfull

He lent his keyboard stylings to Marianne Faithfull’s 1979 album, Broken English.

7. Berlin – Loud Reed

Winwood can be heard on the organ and harmonium in Lou Reed’s 1973 solo album, Berlin.

8. Break Every Rule – Tina Turner

Tina Turner’s 1986 album, Break Every Rule, sees assistance from Winwood. He is the one playing synthesizer on the track “Afterglow.” His ripping synth solo can be heard mid-way through the song.

9. About Face – David Gilmour

Winwood’s skills are featured on David Gilmour’s 1984 sophomore solo release, About Face. He can be heard playing the Hammond organ on the song “Blue Light,” and piano on the track “Love on the Air.”

10. …But Seriously – Phil Collins

Winwood also provides his Hammond organ talents to the song “All of My Life” on Phil Collins’ 1989 solo album, …But Seriously.

