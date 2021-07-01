10 Songs to Play at Your 4th of July BBQ

As this holiday weekend approaches, everyone is getting amped up to celebrate Independence Day! Whether you’re planning a barbecue or a poolside party, it’s important to have a fun playlist that all your guests can sing along to. To take some of the pressure off, we’ve curated a list of the top ten songs to put on queue at your party this 4th of July.

1) “Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band

There’s never been a more appropriate cookout song than “Chicken Fried.” The lyrics lend themself to a backyard barbecue with family and good friends, with one of the most shout-able choruses in all of country music.

2) “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen

Springsteen’s iconic song shows the different experiences that go into being an American, which is something important to reflect on this Fourth of July. For those of us who were born in the USA, and those who were not, it hasn’t been the easiest year in America but pushing through that adversity is a good cause to celebrate!

3) “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

This ’80s tune is a staple on most playlists, with crowd pleasing lyrics that are bound to get your guests singing along. It’s easy to picture you and your friends crooning the chorus of this song with a burger in one hand and a beer in the other.

4) “La Bamba” by Ritchie Valens

“La Bamba” has wonderful summer vibes that will definitely get you up and dancing. The tropical energy of this song makes you want to sport a Hawaiian shirt and take to the dance floor.

5) “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Another American anthem, this southern song is about truly loving where you live. There’s nothing like the resounding feeling that you are home, and what better way to celebrate that feeling but through song!

6) “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond

Another song celebrating sweetness, this Neil Diamond hit is also a crowd pleaser. “Sweet Caroline” is guaranteed to have folks singing along to the catchy chorus, Sweet Caroline / Good times never seemed so good.

7) “All Star” by Smash Mouth

This feel-good song is certainly not one to leave off of your playlist. A good tune to break the ice, “All Star” is one to put toward the beginning of your celebration to set a lively, lighthearted atmosphere.

8) “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus

Cyrus’ hit song shouts out cities from L.A. to Nashville, reminding us all that there’s no party like a party in the U.S.A. This universally loved tune is perfect for the top of your 4th of July playlist.

9) “Red Solo Cup” by Toby Keith

It definitely wouldn’t be a classic barbecue without a country hit or two on your queue. The clever, but simple lyrics in this song are easy to pick up and stomp your feet to.

10) “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice

For those at your party who look forward to spitting some rhymes, “Ice Ice Baby” is not a song to forget. With the attention grabbing first line of the song, your barbecue guests will definitely pause what they’re doing and stop, collaborate and listen.

