Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Mike’s Dead

We had the pleasure of interviewing Mike’s Dead over Zoom video!

Combining elements of legendary nu-metal/ hard rock groups such as Marilyn Manson, Nine Inch Nails, Limp Bizkit & Korn with modern trap and electronic elements, American rapper & producer, Mike’s Dead, has paved his own lane as a multifaceted artist. Launching his brand in June of 2018, he quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of followers across social platforms leading him to over 10 million independent streams in his first two years. With successful headlining tours under his belt and a “cult-like” fanbase at his side, we see an exciting future for Mike as he rolls out his new sound & inevitably his first album.

Growing up just outside of Washington D.C., he dropped out of college and at the age of 20, moved to Los Angeles to study audio engineering and music production. After years of relentless studio work, he crafted his unique sound; blending elements of hard rock with crushing bass lines and elaborate synth work. Vocally, he combines hard rap lyrics matched with raw emotion and ghostly melodies. He is “…a voice for the unheard.”Mike’s Dead recently released his music video for “Nightmares”, a truly visceral experience that shows him at the hands of an unhinged girlfriend. The track is his second from his upcoming EP “Revenge” after his previous single “SICK” which has over 110k streams and counting across platforms so far.

