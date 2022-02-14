11 Songs to Add to Your Valentine’s Day Playlist

This Valentine’s Day, we’re wholeheartedly and unabashedly embracing all of the heart-shaped candies, extravagant flowers, and love songs. Whether we receive the aforementioned treats is neither here nor there, because we’re in love with the spirit of February 14.

So, to soundtrack today, we’ve collected only a small handful of Valentine’s Day odes. Listen below for a few festive tunes.

“My Funny Valentine” by Frank Sinatra

“Love On Top” by Beyoncé

“Something” by The Beatles

“L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole

“My Valentine” by Paul McCartney

“Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis

“Make You Feel My Love,” Adele

“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” by Queen

“Just the Two of Us” by Grover Washington, Jr. & Bill Withers

“I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz

And just one for the Valentine’s Day Scrooge.

“Really Don’t Care” by Demi Lovato