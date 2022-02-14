Kodak Black in Stable Condition Following Shooting Outside Justin Bieber Afterparty

Rapper Kodak Black and three others were shot outside of a party on Saturday, February 12, following a Justin Bieber concert. The rapper was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury while the other three victims were treated on the scene.

All victims—including Black and three other males, ages 19, 24, and 60—are now in stable condition.

Police responded to gunfire around 2:45 AM in the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard, outside of Italian restaurant Nice Guy. Restaurant owner John Terzian confirmed to NBC News that Justin Bieber’s afterparty was held inside the restaurant on the night of the shooting.

The pop star performed an exclusive VIP concert at Los Angeles venue Pacific Design Center before moving to the restaurant on Saturday, ahead of the Super Bowl taking place at SoFi Stadium on Sunday (February 13).

Footage of the shooting obtained by TMZ witnessed Kodak Black leaving the restaurant with a group, including friend and rapper Gunna. The video shows the group surrounded by paparazzi when a fistfight began among a group of men standing around a red Ferrari in the street.

The altercation was interrupted by the sound of multiple gunshots with the crowd immediately fleeing the scene. CBS Los Angeles reports that the altercation is the latest in a string of violent incidents in the area.

At this time, it is unclear the cause of the attack and who was involved, and the investigation is still ongoing. The LAPD said in a statement they are looking for a black male suspect who was last seen fleeing south of the location. No arrests have yet been made.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, said “there was an unprovoked attack on an individual Kodak was with” at the event, and that “several shots were fired at them” but that Kodak “will make a full recovery.”

Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage