3 Perfect One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Clock in at Under Three Minutes

When it comes to composing new work, concision is key. Saying too much, overexplaining, or overdoing it can ruin a song. Think of it like cooking: if you add too much salt or too much pepper, you could destroy the roast.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three artists who understood the assignment. These are three tunes from back in the day that say more with less. Indeed, these are three perfect one-hit wonders from the 1980s that clock in under three minutes.

“Whip It” by Devo from ‘Freedom Of Choice’ (1980)

Clocking in at just over two minutes and forty seconds, this fast-paced track from Devo is all about getting it done. Do you have a challenge in your life? Well, then whip it! If something is going wrong, then whip it! Whip it good! Indeed, not only is this strange tune from the pseudo-robot rock band Devo entertaining, but it is also rather encouraging. It’s the kind of song you can put on when you need a burst of energy or a little courage. Forget caffeine and whiskey, just whip it!

“I Want Candy” by Bow Wow Wow from ‘The Last Of The Mohicans’ (1982)

Some days you just want something sweet. And this song sums up that need quickly and concisely. Not only that, but it provides a dance beat that is impossible to ignore. As soon as Bow Wow Wow starts singing about confections, your feet start flying on the dance floor, and a grin grows across your lips. Life, as they say, is a stage. But in another way, life is a candy shop. Everything is yours for the taking—that is, if you can pay the price. Bow Wow Wow knows that, and they foot the bill with this fun tune.

“Tainted Love” by Soft Cell from ‘Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret’ (1981)

Lasting just over two-and-a-half minutes, this quintessentially 1980s song uses synths and an eerie, mysterious tone to get its jaded point across. Love ain’t easy—we all know that. There is every opportunity for it to fizzle out, to hurt. And when that happens, sometimes you just have to sing about it at the top of your lungs. Indeed, that’s what Soft Cell did on this 1981 cover of Gloria Jones’ original 1965 offering.

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