15 Dolly Parton Quotes and Lyrics We’ll Carry With Us Forever

Dolly Parton was known for her iconic look, her soothing country songs, and her legacy as one of the most noteworthy businesswomen and philanthropists of her time. She was also known for being genuinely hilarious and quite wise, even when she was very young. Looks, talent, business-smart, funny, and wise? She really was the whole package.

Let’s take a look at just a few funny and wise quotes from the iconic Queen of Country Dolly Parton. We’ll carry these lines and lyrics with us forever.

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1. “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” – Dolly: My Life And Other Unfinished Business

2. “Just a wild mountain rose / Needing freedom to grow / So I ran fearing not where I’d go / When a flower grows wild / It can always survive / Wildflowers don’t care where they grow.” – “Wildflowers”

3. “It’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world.” – “Tennessee Homesick Blues”

4. “Workin’ 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin’ / Barely gettin’ by, it’s all takin’ and no givin’ / They just use your mind and they never give you credit / It’s enough to drive you crazy if you let it.” – “9 To 5”

5. “Love makes your heart feel strange inside, it flutters like soft wings in flight / Love is like a butterfly, a rare and gentle thing.” – “Love Is Like A Butterfly”

6. “Although we had no money I was rich as I could be.” – “Coat Of Many Colors”

7. “My songs are like my children—I expect them to support me when I’m old.” – BV Magazine

8. “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap!” Vogue, 2016

9. “Words can’t describe what I feel inside / When I see the beauty in each coming day / What my eyes behold can’t be bought or sold / An’ everything’s beautiful in its own way.” – “Everything Is Beautiful” (with Willie Nelson)

10. “Just because I’m blonde, don’t think I’m dumb, ’cause this dumb blonde ain’t nobody’s fool.” – “Dumb Blonde”

11. “Yes, I’ve made my mistakes, but listen and understand / My mistakes are no worse than yours just because I’m a woman.” – “Just Because I’m A Woman”

12. “‘Cause I can see the light of a clear blue morning / I can see the light of a brand new day / I can see the light of a clear blue morning / Oh and everything’s gonna be all right.” – “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning”

13. “A kaleidoscope of colors / You can toss her around and round / You can keep her in your vision / But you’ll never keep her down / She’s a lover, she’s a mother / She’s a friend and she’s a wife / And she’s a sparrow when she’s broken / But she’s an eagle when she flies.” – “Eagle When She Flies”

14. “Somehow my heart never grew up, no one ever burst my balloon / So here I am swirling in star dust slow dancing with the moon.” – “Slow Dancing With The Moon”

15. “I think I’ll dry these useless tears and get myself together / I think I’ll wander down the hall and have a look around / ‘Cause I can’t stay inside this lonely room and cry forever / I think I’d really rather join ’em two doors down.” – “Two Doors Down”

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