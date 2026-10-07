3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Are Perfect for Your Next Wedding Playlist

Wedding playlists should be goofy. And no decade knows goofy music quite like the 1980s. The era boasted more weird, experimental, and synth-driven songs than it knew what to do with. But some of those songs remain great for weddings. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that are wonderful for a festive celebration. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s that are perfect for your next wedding playlist.

“Just The Two Of Us” by Grover Washington Jr. from ‘Winelight’ (1982)

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While we truly believe wedding playlists should be goofy, we also believe not every song needs to be of the silly variety. This is a special occasion, after all, and it’s one meant to celebrate the love and union between two people. So, we should take some time to honor that! And when we do, we like to play “Just The Two Of Us” by Grover Washington Jr. Simply put, the 1982 tune, which also features the musical icon Bill Withers, is love put to rhythm and melody.

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“Genius Of Love” by Tom Tom Club from ‘Tom Tom Club’ (1981)

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Okay, we got the sappy stuff out of the way. Now, let’s get to the goofy songs that make us want to dance. Enter: “Genius Of Love” by Tom Tom Club. The tune, which has been sampled many times since its release in 1981, including by the likes of Mariah Carey in the 1990s, is catnip for dancers. The synth-driven beat will get you off your rump and out onto the dance floor. It’s exciting, fun, and will put a smile on your face 10 out of 10 times. In other words, it’s perfect for weddings.

“Hot Hot Hot” by Buster Poindexter from ‘Buster Poindexter’ (1987)

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Sometimes all you need is a single word (repeated many times) to get your guests in a good mood. For an example of this, look no further than “Hot Hot Hot” by Buster Poindexter. The party song is just that—a party song. It’s meant to get people up and moving, dancing and shaking their money makers! It’s the perfect offering for a wedding soundtrack. Playing the tune is like lighting a celebratory fuse!

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