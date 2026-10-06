3 Multi-Genre Songs That Prove the 1990s Were the Best Decade for Music

These three multi-genre songs are some of the strongest offerings from the 1990s. They all suggest that this era of music was among the best we’ve experienced. They are iconic, masterful, and heavily referenced works.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Black Or White” — Michael Jackson

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When we think of Michael Jackson, we often associate him with the 1980s, but he also had plenty of success in the 1990s. He earned one of his signature songs at the top of the decade: “Black Or White”. In this 1990s song, he tackled racial divides in the most upbeat, anthemic way possible. It became a mantra of sorts, ushering in a globally dominant decade for Jackson.

“And I told about equality / And it’s true, either you’re wrong or you’re right, hoo / But if you’re thinkin’ about my baby / It don’t matter if you’re black or white, hoo,” the lyrics read. This early 1990s hit reflects the kind of iconography this era delivered routinely.

“Bitter Sweet Symphony” — The Verve

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There really has never been another song like this one. It’s a mix between chamber pop and alt-rock, delivering a once-in-a-lifetime hit. It’s a very different flavor than the first song on this list, highlighting the era’s diversity and how tastes shifted from the beginning of the decade to the end.

“’Cause it’s a bittersweet symphony, that’s life / Tryna make ends meet, you’re a slave to money then you die / I’ll take you down the only road I’ve ever been down / You know the one that takes you to the places where all the veins meet,” the lyrics read. The song’s lyrics are superb, but it’s the iconic strings that keep us coming back for more.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” — Nirvana

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Flashing back to the beginning of the decade, we have perhaps the most famous 1990s song ever: “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. This song has been talked about to death, but that’s because it completely reshaped the music industry. If rock was going one way before this song was released, it experienced a sharp 180 after.

“Load up on guns, bring your friends / It’s fun to lose and to pretend / She’s over-bored, and self-assured / Oh no, I know a dirty word,” the riotous lyrics read. It sparked a revolution of sorts in this era that still resounds today.

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