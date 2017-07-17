Nashville indie-pop songwriter Molly Jewell has earned comparisons to acclaimed artists like Regina Spektor, Feist, and Fiona Apple since releasing her debut EP The Veil in 2014. Now she’s preparing a new collection, another EP titled I Wish You Loved Me Like You Started To, due out later this summer.

Jewell has already debuted the EP’s title track, and just shared another taste of the EP in “Better Off,” a dark, brooding ballad that fits nicely alongside the crunchy guitars and growling vocals of “I Wish You Loved Me Like You Started To.”

“The story of ‘Better Off’ has been lingering for a while, but I have not been ready to tell it until now,” Jewell says. “I started writing it almost seven years ago, and it’s taken many shapes, twists and turns, until finally the character seemed to unveil itself. It’s pretty dark and twisty on its own, although I can’t say too much in order to protect the innocent. I guess I can say that this song, or memory rather, has been a kind of storm inside of me for years, and now that it’s out, recorded and alive, it feels more like the calm after the storm.”

Listen to “Better Off” below.

