Two months after releasing their third studio album Under the Lights, San Francisco based folk-rockers Midnight North have shared the video for their upbeat, country-leaning single “The Highway Song”.

The clip, directed by Will Agee, mirrors the song’s lyrical interest in the peripatetic lifestyle of being on tour, with scenes of the band travelling between shows—all with their canine companion in tow.

“‘The Highway Song’ was inspired by a particularly beautiful stretch of country that follows the Shenandoah River across the Mason Dixon line, as well as the new people, places and venues I experienced on my first time touring the East Coast,” says frontwoman Elliott Peck.”The song to me evokes the feeling of longing after you’ve experienced a beautiful moment. The moment is gone but you are never the same after having experienced it.”

Watch the video for “The Highway Song,” and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates, below.

Tour Dates:

08/24 – LOCKN’ Music Festival – Arrington, VA

09/02 – Crystal Bay Casino Red Room – Crystal Bay, NV

09/18 – Thunder Road – Boston, MA

09/19 – The Hollow – Albany, NY

09/20 – Nectar’s – Burlington, VT

09/21 – The Acoustic – Bridgeport, CT

09/22 – Levon Helm Studios – Woodstock, NY

09/23 – Brooklyn Comes Alive – Brooklyn, NY

09/27 – James Street Gastropub – Pittsburgh, PA

09/28 – Milkboy Philly – Philadelphia, PA

09/29 – The Hamilton – Washington D.C.

10/28 – Odgen Theatre – Denver, CO

10/29 – Fox Theatre – Boulder, CO

11/02 – Moe’s Alley – Santa Cruz, CA

11/03 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA