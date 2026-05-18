Gavin Adcock Pokes Fun at Morgan Wallen’s Infamous Chair Incident With One Hilarious Onstage Prank

On Saturday night, Gavin Adcock reminded us all that he’s, well, Gavin Adcock.

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The country singer surprised Morgan Wallen with a prank onstage Saturday, during one of his shows at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, also known as The Swamp.

Adcock is one of several openers for Wallen’s I’m Still The Problem tour, which has also featured performances from Ella Langley, Thomas Rhett, HARDY, and others. Wallen’s Florida shows on Friday and Saturday featured both Adcock and Zach John King as openers. Rhett also opened on Friday night, and Langley opened on Saturday.

During a performance of “Up Down,” Wallen brought out King and Adcock to run around the stage with him. Adcock decided to do one better and bring an accessory onstage.

The Own Worst Enemy singer brought a folded chair with him, which was obviously in reference to the “chair incident” that happened with Wallen on Broadway in Nashville a few years ago.

In April of 2024, Wallen was arrested for throwing a folded chair, much like the one Adcock brought onstage, off the roof of Chief’s Bar.

During the performance at The Swamp, Adcock brought the chair to the front of the stage and gestured for Wallen to take a seat. Wallen responded by grabbing the chair and pretending to throw it at Adcock, before giving it to the crowd below.

If there’s one thing to know about Adcock, it’s that there’s never a dull moment when the country singer is around.

Wallen Snubbed by ACMs Once Again

Also, this weekend, the 61st ACM Awards took place, one of country music’s biggest nights of the year. The ceremony was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wallen was up for three awards this year: Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. To no one’s surprise, however, the country singer came away from the night with nothing to show for it. He might have an album that recently went 4x Platinum and a tour that’s been selling out venues all over the US, but apparently, that doesn’t translate well in awards.

Wallen’s fans know that this isn’t the first time an award show has snubbed the singer.

In total, Wallen has only won 3 ACMs throughout his career. His last win at the award show was in 2023 for Male Artist of the Year.

Photo by: John Shearer/Getty Images