Torres has released a music video for “Helen In The Woods,” the most raucous single yet off her upcoming album Three Futures.

“Helen In The Woods” is the third release off the album, following “Skim” and “Three Futures.” Ashley Connor, who directed all three videos, captures the harsh and haunting edge of this newest song with ominous lighting and unusual angles.

The video is a marked contrast from her previous two, which, while racy, took place mostly in and around an impeccably decorated home.

Three Futures is set for release September 29. Watch the new video below.