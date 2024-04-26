Jennifer Aniston Channels Dolly Parton as She Looks To Remake the Classic Film ‘9 to 5’

First stepping on stage in the 1950s, Dolly Parton shocked audiences with her mesmerizing fashion which caused a great deal of backlash for the singer. But that didn’t stop her from showcasing both her fashion sense and voice. Never letting the criticism stop her, Parton went on to release 49 studio albums. Selling over 100 million albums worldwide, the country icon gained entry into not just the Country Music Hall of Fame but the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While remembered for her contributions to music, she also nurtured a promising career on the silver screen thanks to movies like 9 to 5. And it appears that her classic film has caught the eyes of none other than Jennifer Aniston.

Although not a singer, Aniston’s stardom came thanks to her role as Rachel Green on the iconic series Friends. She would go on to star in films like Office Space, Bruce Almighty, We’re the Millers, and Just Go with It. Outside of the box office, the actress also has a production company, Echo Films, that is looking to remake Parton’s 9 to 5. Given that the original film featured stars like Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Parton, it appears that Aniston is going up against comedy legends. Still, the remake is supposedly being written by Diablo Cody, who wrote Juno.

With the original film promoting such big names in entertainment, 9 to 5 became an instant classic as the three characters looked to take down their boss. Looking at the box office, 9 to 5 brought in a staggering $100 million, which would be over $300 million today.

Not The First Person To Try And Remake Dolly Parton’s ‘9 To 5’

While Aniston wants to bring a fresh take on the classic, she isn’t the first person to try and remake the film. Back in 2018, reports circulated that a sequel, featuring Rashida Jones, was in the works. But it soon fell apart. In 2019, Parton discussed the potential sequel, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t think we’re going to do the sequel. We never could get the script where it was enough different than the first one, and that one turned out so good.”

As for Aniston’s hopes for the film, only time will tell if she can bring the story to life or if history will repeat itself once again.

