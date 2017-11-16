Folk-rock singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has released “The Joke,” the first single off her forthcoming album By The Way, I Forgive You. The album was produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings and is slated for a February 16 release.

“The Joke,” which was filmed as a live performance in RCA Studio A, suggests another strong album in the works from Carlile. The 5-minute power ballad is a raw, stunning demonstration of Carlile’s vocal prowess and offers an inspiring message of empowerment and resilience.

Watch “The Joke” below.

