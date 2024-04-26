Reba McEntire Hits Historic Milestone Thanks to the ACM Awards, Takes Trip Down Memory Lane

When it comes to country music icons, there are few who compare to Reba McEntire. Outside of coaching on The Voice, the singer received the title of the Queen of Country. And there is a good reason for that since she landed 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Song chart. Releasing over 30 albums throughout her time in the spotlight, Reba gained entry into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry. She even received the Kennedy Center Honor for her contributions to music. Although spending nearly 50 years in country music, it appears that Reba is still making history as she will host the ACM Awards for the 17th time.

Over the years, the ACM Awards welcomed several stars like Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, and Loretta Lynn to host. And while each did a great job, nobody comes close to Reba. With the country star once again hosting the awards, she said, “I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time! What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video. I can’t wait to get to Texas and see everybody May 16th!”

Wanting to celebrate her hosting the ACM Awards, Reba decided to share a video showcasing some of her most memorable moments at the awards. She wrote, “I’ve had so many incredible moments hosting the @ACMawards that I thought we could take a trip down memory lane, Don’t miss this year’s show (hosted by me) – Thursday, May 16.”

ACM CEO Thrilled To Welcome Reba McEntire Back

With Reba returning to the ACM Awards, fans filled the comments with love and support as one comment read, “I’m beyond excited to watch this year to see Queen Reba! Woohoo! Have I told you you’re my favorite?” Another person added, “I watched every one of them and Reba McEntire and every show of the awards was amazing beautiful and gorgeous every time.”

It wasn’t just fans who praised Reba as ACM CEO Damon Whiteside insisted, “No one has a deeper and richer history with the Academy than Reba, from her many years hosting the ACM Awards, and from her 16 ACM Awards wins including Entertainer of the Year and two ACM anniversary Milestone Awards. With exciting new music coming, extensive television presence and a worldwide fanbase, Reba’s back and better than ever!”

Don’t miss the ACM Awards, airing on May 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Prime Video.



