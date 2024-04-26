Porter Robinson Announces Huge World Tour in 2024-2025

American DJ and singer/songwriter Porter Robinson is kicking off a tour soon, and it’s going to be no small feat. The “Everything Goes On” artist will hit over 70 concerts across the US, the UK, Ireland, Canada, Thailand, Singapore, the Philipines, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and France with dates in 2024 and early 2025. A few South American and Australian dates are TBA.

Videos by American Songwriter

This is going to be an insanely huge tour celebrating Robinson’s upcoming studio album Smile! 😀, out July 26. Fellow artists ericdoa, Galileo Galilei, and Underscores will support select dates.

The Porter Robinson 2024 Tour will begin on August 29 in Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The tour will close on March 10, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland at 3Olympia Theatre.

Fans can get their presale tickets through Robinson’s website. The artist presale event starts April 30 and the signup link can be found on his website as well. A number of different presale events and VIP packages will be available on Ticketmaster as well, starting April 29 at 10:00 am local.

General on-sale will start on Friday, May 3 at 10:00 am local. If you missed the presale events and the tour date you want has sold out, try Stubhub. There will likely be at least a few tickets there, possibly at a lower price than face value.

For international tour dates (i.e. non-US tour dates), try Viagogo. They’re our top pick for finding resale tickets to sold-out shows in Europe, the UK, and beyond.

Get your tickets to see Porter Robinson live before they’ve sold out completely!

August 29 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 31 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

September 5 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

September 6 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

September 7 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

September 10 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

September 11 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 13 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

September 17 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

September 19 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

September 21 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

September 22 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

September 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

September 26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

September 27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 28 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

September 30 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

October 1 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

October 8 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

October 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

October 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 13 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

October 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

October 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

October 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 19 – Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater

October 24 – Sacramento, CA – Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre

October 25 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 29 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

October 31 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

November 1 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

November 2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 25 – Bangkok, TH – Samyan Mitrtown Hall

November 27 – Singapore, SG – The Star Performing Arts Centre

December 8 – Manila, PH – The Podium

December 10 – Taipei, TW – Zepp New Taipei

December 12 – Seoul, KR – Myunghwa Live Hall

February 10, 2025 – Tokyo, JP – Tokyo Garden Theater

February 11, 2025 – Osaka, JP – Namba Hatch

February 12, 2025 – Nagoya, JP – Diamond Hall

February 14, 2025 – Fukuoka, JP – UNITEDLAB

February 21, 2025 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

February 22, 2025 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik

February 24, 2025 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller Music Hall

February 25, 2025 – Stockholm, SE – Berns

February 26, 2025 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

February 28, 2025 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

March 3, 2025 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

March 4, 2025 – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel

March 6, 2025 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

March 7, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

March 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers

March 10, 2025 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

Photo courtesy of Porter Robinson’s official X account

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.