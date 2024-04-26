Porter Robinson Announces Huge World Tour in 2024-2025

American DJ and singer/songwriter Porter Robinson is kicking off a tour soon, and it’s going to be no small feat. The “Everything Goes On” artist will hit over 70 concerts across the US, the UK, Ireland, Canada, Thailand, Singapore, the Philipines, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and France with dates in 2024 and early 2025. A few South American and Australian dates are TBA.
This is going to be an insanely huge tour celebrating Robinson’s upcoming studio album Smile! 😀, out July 26. Fellow artists ericdoa, Galileo Galilei, and Underscores will support select dates.
The Porter Robinson 2024 Tour will begin on August 29 in Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The tour will close on March 10, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland at 3Olympia Theatre.
Fans can get their presale tickets through Robinson’s website. The artist presale event starts April 30 and the signup link can be found on his website as well. A number of different presale events and VIP packages will be available on Ticketmaster as well, starting April 29 at 10:00 am local.
General on-sale will start on Friday, May 3 at 10:00 am local. If you missed the presale events and the tour date you want has sold out, try Stubhub. There will likely be at least a few tickets there, possibly at a lower price than face value.
For international tour dates (i.e. non-US tour dates), try Viagogo. They’re our top pick for finding resale tickets to sold-out shows in Europe, the UK, and beyond.
Get your tickets to see Porter Robinson live before they’ve sold out completely!
Porter Robinson 2024-2025 Tour Dates
August 29 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
August 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
August 31 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
September 5 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
September 6 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena
September 7 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
September 10 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
September 11 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 13 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
September 14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
September 17 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
September 19 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
September 21 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
September 22 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
September 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater
September 26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
September 27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
September 28 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
September 30 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
October 1 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
October 8 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum
October 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
October 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
October 13 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
October 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel
October 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
October 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 19 – Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater
October 24 – Sacramento, CA – Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre
October 25 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 29 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House
October 31 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
November 1 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
November 2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
November 25 – Bangkok, TH – Samyan Mitrtown Hall
November 27 – Singapore, SG – The Star Performing Arts Centre
December 8 – Manila, PH – The Podium
December 10 – Taipei, TW – Zepp New Taipei
December 12 – Seoul, KR – Myunghwa Live Hall
February 10, 2025 – Tokyo, JP – Tokyo Garden Theater
February 11, 2025 – Osaka, JP – Namba Hatch
February 12, 2025 – Nagoya, JP – Diamond Hall
February 14, 2025 – Fukuoka, JP – UNITEDLAB
February 21, 2025 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt
February 22, 2025 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik
February 24, 2025 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller Music Hall
February 25, 2025 – Stockholm, SE – Berns
February 26, 2025 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega
February 28, 2025 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
March 3, 2025 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall
March 4, 2025 – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel
March 6, 2025 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
March 7, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
March 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers
March 10, 2025 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre
