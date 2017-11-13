While listening to Margo Price’s “Hurtin’ (On The Bottle)” and contemplating a few tequila sunrises of my own, it suddenly occurred to me that songs of loss and loneliness — worlds of hurt, in short — are among my favorites (yours, too, probably). But why. Catharsis, perhaps. A purging of pain via empathy for others.

Why not let the critics and scientists sort that one out while we pose a humbler but more interesting question, namely, “How do you write a song about a broken heart.” With the help of a secret weapon in the war against the blank page, I’m confident a solution can be found within.

The “secret weapon” in question is a tried and true cure for the creative blues I call the “fuzzy-to-focused method.” In essence it means, “Sketch with broad strokes first; fill in details later.”

I learned “fuzzy-to-focused” in art school and have been applying it everywhere ever since. Take this column: Though it’s No. 34, my reaction to the call of duty was an all too familiar sensation known to many a songwriter: panic. “Fuzzy-to-focused” saved the day, so let’s try it out.

Step 1: Research

Step one is easy: Fuhgeddaboudit! Yeah, just forget about writing a song, and do research instead. But here's the secret agenda: You are anesthetizing your inner critic with facts, a tempting treat she just can't resist. Kokopelli willing, your playful imagination will get bored long before you're done and whisper something mischievously...