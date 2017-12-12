Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus, who made a name for herself with her 2016 debut No Burden, has revealed plans for her much-anticipated follow-up, an album she said she “needed to make.”

The new offering — Historian — will be released March 2 via Matador Records. You can hear the lead single below.

“It starts out dark and ends hopeful, but it gets darker in between; it goes to the deepest, darkest, place and then breaks,” Dacus says of Historian. ”What I’m trying to say throughout the album is that hope survives, even in the face of the worst stuff.”

Dacus recorded the album in Nashville with No Burden producer Colin Pastore. It was mixed by Jon Congleton.

Below, check out album art for Historian as well as Dacus’ 2018 tour dates.

Historian Tracklist:

1. Night Shift

2. Addictions

3. The Shell

4. Nonbeliever

5. Yours & Mine

6. Body To Flame

7. Timefighter

8. Next Of Kin

9. Pillar Of Truth

10. Historians

Tour Dates:

March 2nd Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

March 7th Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

March 8th Charleston, SC @ Pour House

March 9th Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

March 10th Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

March 19th Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

March 20th Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

March 21st San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

March 22nd Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

March 23rd Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place

March 24th San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

March 26th Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

March 27th Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

March 28th Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

March 30th Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

March 31st Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

April 2nd Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

April 4th Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

April 5th Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

April 6th Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

April 7th Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-FI

April 8th Columbus, OH @ The Basement

April 9th Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

April 11th Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

April 13th Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

April 14th Washington DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

April 19th Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

April 20th Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

April 21st Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

April 22nd Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds 2

April 24th Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

April 25th London, UK @ Omeara

April 26th Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin

April 27th Paris, FR @ Espace B

April 30th Copenhagen, DE @ Stengade

May 1st Hamburg, GE @ Prinzenbar

May 3rd Cologne, GE @ Blue Shell

May 4th Amsterdam, NE @ Sugar Factory