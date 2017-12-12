Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus, who made a name for herself with her 2016 debut No Burden, has revealed plans for her much-anticipated follow-up, an album she said she “needed to make.”
The new offering — Historian — will be released March 2 via Matador Records. You can hear the lead single below.
“It starts out dark and ends hopeful, but it gets darker in between; it goes to the deepest, darkest, place and then breaks,” Dacus says of Historian. ”What I’m trying to say throughout the album is that hope survives, even in the face of the worst stuff.”
Dacus recorded the album in Nashville with No Burden producer Colin Pastore. It was mixed by Jon Congleton.
Below, check out album art for Historian as well as Dacus’ 2018 tour dates.
Historian Tracklist:
1. Night Shift
2. Addictions
3. The Shell
4. Nonbeliever
5. Yours & Mine
6. Body To Flame
7. Timefighter
8. Next Of Kin
9. Pillar Of Truth
10. Historians
Tour Dates:
March 2nd Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
March 7th Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
March 8th Charleston, SC @ Pour House
March 9th Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
March 10th Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
March 19th Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
March 20th Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
March 21st San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
March 22nd Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
March 23rd Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place
March 24th San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
March 26th Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
March 27th Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
March 28th Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
March 30th Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
March 31st Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
April 2nd Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
April 4th Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
April 5th Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
April 6th Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
April 7th Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-FI
April 8th Columbus, OH @ The Basement
April 9th Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
April 11th Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
April 13th Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
April 14th Washington DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
April 19th Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
April 20th Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint
April 21st Manchester, UK @ Gullivers
April 22nd Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds 2
April 24th Bristol, UK @ Louisiana
April 25th London, UK @ Omeara
April 26th Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin
April 27th Paris, FR @ Espace B
April 30th Copenhagen, DE @ Stengade
May 1st Hamburg, GE @ Prinzenbar
May 3rd Cologne, GE @ Blue Shell
May 4th Amsterdam, NE @ Sugar Factory