Bruce Springsteen Thanks U.S. Audiences, Playfully Warns European Fans, “We’re Coming to Get Ya!”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band wrapped up the first two scheduled U.S. legs of their 2024 world tour with a show in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, April 21, and now the Boss and his group are preparing to launch a European trek in early May.

Springsteen has posted a couple of videos on his social media sites in which he sends out messages to his fans across the pond and to those who came to see his recent stateside concerts.

In the first clip, Springsteen is captured walking offstage at what apparently was the end of his performance in Columbus.

“How sweet it is! How sweet it is!” the Boss yells into the camera as he rubs some moisturizer on his hands. “All right! I’m walking off stage from my last American show, but I want you to know that we, the E Street Band, are coming to Europe! We’re coming to get ya. We’re coming to rock you into the ground. We’re gonna get it! See you soon.”

Springsteen then claps his hands and walks away into the backstage area of the venue. The video then shows a poster featuring all of the upcoming European dates.

Springsteens Message to U.S. Fans

The second clip features Springsteen standing outside of a house or cabin that may be part of his New Jersey residence.

“I just wanted to take a moment and thank all of our American fans for this last stretch of shows we’ve played here in the States,” he says. “We had so many good shows, and so many great audiences. It was really wonderful.”

The Boss then addresses the fact that he and the E Street Band had to postpone many tour dates last year because he needed to be treated for peptic ulcer disease.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience with our cancellations,” he notes. “Deeply appreciate it.”

Bruce adds, “We just couldn’t have had a better time here in the United States. God bless. We’re heading to Europe. We’ll see you when we get back.”

As with several other recent videos posted on Springsteen’s socials, the new clips were shot by his sister, lauded rock photographer Pamela Springsteen.

Springsteen’s Upcoming Tour Plans

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s European tour leg runs from a May 5 concert in Cardiff, Wales, through a July 27 show in London. Besides the U.K., Bruce and the gang will visit Ireland, France, the Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will then mount a second U.S. leg in August and September, followed by a Canadian trek that runs from late October to late November. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for the concerts are available via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

