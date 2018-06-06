On June 22, T. Hardy Morris will release Dude, The Obscure, a new solo album that takes its title from Morris’ namesake Thomas Hardy’s 1895 novel Jude The Obscure. The album follows the Athens-based artist’s 2015 release Hardy And The Hardknocks: Drownin On A Mountaintop.

Morris has shared a new song from the album, “When The Record Skips,” and accompanying video. The hypnotic track, which he describes as being about “those jarring moments that pull you out of a dream in the middle of the night and you feel the full weight of your life and where it has led you,” finds a fitting visual counterpart in the trippy clip, directed by Alec Stanley, who also helped design the album’s artwork, and shot at an abandoned textile mill outside Athens.

“I wanted the video to look sort of like a dream and feel a bit like the verge of a bad trip,” Morris says. “It’s actually across the street from where me and the Dead Confederate guys all lived back in the day. We used to go ramble around in there and hang out by the river nearby. It’s a really strange place, an old textile mill, and it just has these seemingly endless stretches of decrepitude that are unlike most anything around Athens. It’s bizarre but kind of beautiful in the way it is set by the river and nature is starting to take it all back over.”

Watch the video for “When The Record Skips” below.