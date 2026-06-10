“That’s Not True”: Bob Marley’s Son Says Dad’s Famous Last Words Were Not What People Think (Exclusive)

On May 11, 1981, the world lost a legendary voice when Bob Marley sadly passed away at 36. While young, the singer battled cancer as it spread throughout his lungs and brain. Transported to a hospital in Miami, Marley got the chance to speak with his son, Ziggy Marley, one last time. And during that moment, he supposedly told him, “Money can’t buy life.” Those four words could start a never-ending debate. But according to Ziggy, it wasn’t his father’s final words.

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Appearing on the Off The Record podcast, Ziggy discussed an array of topics that surrounded his career in music, his new album, Brightside, and the healing power of songwriting. But when Ziggy was on the cusp of becoming a teenager, tragedy struck. Losing not just his father but an icon, Ziggy found himself in a world of confusion.

While the years brought clarity, they also produced more than enough rumors. And one of those rumors was that money can’t buy life. Although true, Ziggy insisted, “That’s not true. No.” The singer wasn’t disagreeing with the statement and how money can buy almost anything, but revealed his.

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Ziggy Marley Ready To Get Down With Food

So what did Marley tell Ziggy before his death? Recalling that moment, Ziggy said, “When I saw him last, it was in Miami, he came from Germany to Miami and I think he was in intensive care, whatever it was, but so I was at the door peeping up.”

Not knowing this would be their last moment together, Ziggy only listened to his father. “He says, ‘I’ve got a song for you.’ And I’m saying, ‘On your way up, take me up. On your way down, don’t let me down.’ And that was what I got from that. That was what he said to me.”

Although spending his entire life embraced by music and his father’s legacy, Ziggy teased the idea of a change. He suggested, “I want to have a farm and I want to have a food truck. I was thinking about that the other day. I wasn’t really sure what I’d call it. Me and my son like to cook, so maybe ‘something and sons.’”

Ziggy wasn’t entirely sure about the name, but he promised that the menu would have a healthy option. “Breakfast stuff, brunch. I would just make it up as we go. Salads, we love salads too. Every time we do something in the kitchen, we say, ‘Yo, let’s save this for the food truck.’”

Decades after Marley’s death, fans are still fascinated by his life. And thanks to Ziggy, it now comes with a little more clarity.

(Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)