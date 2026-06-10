Keith Urban Speaks Out About What’s Next in His Career After Yacht Rock Album

Keith Urban’s next career move is still up in the air.

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Recently, Urban shocked fans when he announced his forthcoming yacht rock album, Flow State.

Shortly thereafter, during an appearance on Taste of Country Nights, the country singer admitted that he doesn’t know what direction he wants to go in next.

“I have no idea. I didn’t expect this,” he said of Flow State. “… I really don’t have a plan with what I’m doing next.”

“Being spontaneous and having fun in the studio is how this record got born,” Urban added. “I’m up for doing more of that, whatever that looks like and sounds like.”

What to Know About Keith Urban’s Flow State

Flow State, which is due out June 12, is set to feature 10 yacht rock covers, as well as one original song. Titled “We Go Back,” Urban teamed up with Michael McDonald for the all-new song.

During his CMA Fest performance, Urban surprised the crowd by welcoming out the Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers alum to perform the song.

Before Urban took the stage, he told Lara Spencer—the ABC personality who’s co-hosting the upcoming CMA Fest TV special alongside Riley Green—about his next LP.

The project has several collaborations, including one with John Mayer, another with Little Big Town, and the track with McDonald.

“The songs just told me who I should call,” Urban said of the collabs, further noting that, for “We Go Back, “Michael was it for that song.”

As for why he was drawn to yacht rock, Urban explained, “It’s inclusive. It’s a big exhale. It brings everybody together. We need that right now.”

“It was not expected,” he added. “We were just having fun playing music. Two songs became three, became five, and then over three or four months we ended up making a whole album.”

Urban further noted that he “was just as surprised as anybody” by the direction the album wound up going.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

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