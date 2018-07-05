American Songwriter was out in full force at this year’s Summer NAMM show, held here in Nashville this past week. We partnered with Backstory Events for several sessions from the show floor that were streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. Indie recording artist Sarah Command of the Command Sisters sat with four different performers and manufacturers to talk music and new gear. Check out the videos below.

Watch acoustic duo Rose and Cigarettes perform “Fast As I Can” for Fishman Music and discuss the new Fishman Loudbox MiniCharge portable amplifier.



Ashley Campbell and Jamie Deering talk about growing up in musical families. Ashley performs “Gentle On My Mind,” a John Hartford penned song that was a hit for her father Glen Campbell. Ashley is using a Deering Julia Belle banjo that was inspired by Hartford and banjo icon Alison Brown and incorporates some of Hartford’s personal hand drawings on the inlays.

Here, Deering talks a little more about their newest products:

Kala makes ukuleles, mini basses and more. Recording artist Mandy Harvey, who appeared on America’s Got Talent, performs her empowerment anthem “Try,” on a Kala ukulele, which was designed using the lyrical theme of the song as inspiration.

Eastman Guitars makes a range of instruments, from acoustic guitars to electric and mandolins. Here, Mark and Tim from Eastman talk about the Antique Varnish series and get into a nice little jam session.