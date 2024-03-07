Wolfgang Van Halen Claps Back at David Lee Roth, Accuses Him of Lying About His Dad

Wolfgang Van Halen isn’t letting David Lee Roth ruin his day. After the former Van Halen singer called Wolf out for nepotism, Wolf offered his own rebuke of Roth.

“I guess I’m honored he even thinks about me as much as he seems to,” he said in an interview with The Morning X With Barnes & Leslie. “I guess you have to take what he says with a grain of salt considering he also said that he wrote [Eddie Van Halen’s classic instrumental] ‘Eruption’ and came up with the Frankenstein [Eddie’s red-white-and-black-striped guitar]. … He said he wrote all the solos that Dad wrote.”

According to Wolf, Roth isn’t necessarily angry at him as he is at Wolf’s late father Eddie. Wolf claims he is just getting rapped up in a decades old drama that refuses to go away.

“I guess that’s all I can say,” he continued. “I seem to have been born into this Van Halen drama that has come way before me. And I guess now that my dad isn’t here to be a target, I guess he went to the next best thing.”

In an interview with The Oakland Press, Wolf doesn’t understand why Roth continues to focus on him. However, he doesn’t let the singer ruin his mood.

“It’s one thing when there some dude on Twitter being a [jerk], saying a lie about me,” he said. “But when there’s other people trying to lie about me and make me look bad, it’s just like you can believe whatever you want, I guess. The people who hate me are gonna continue to hate me and I’m just gonna be over here doing my thing.”

David Lee Roth Calls Wolfgang Van Halen Out

In a January YouTube video, Roth spoofed having an interview with Jesus Christ. He used it as the chance to criticize Wolf.

“Bro, I want people to know I got this job because of my talent,” the parody of Jesus explained. “I would have this job anyway, even if my dad wasn’t God. I just want people to know I got this job because of my talent.”

Additionally, he called Wolf out for his behavior on the Van Halen tour. He said that Wolf often complained.

“This f–kin’ kid. He’s complaining the entire tour like I’m not paying enough attention to him on stage,” he said. “He’s complaining to everybody around me — the business manager, the security guy, the clothing lady — ‘Dave’s not paying enough attention to me.'”