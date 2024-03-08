Daryl Hall & Elvis Costello Announce Co-Headlining Tour in 2024 

Multi-genre music legends Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello have had incredibly seasoned careers over the last few decades, and they’re not stopping anytime soon. In fact, the pair are heading out on a co-headlining tour this summer with The Imposters and Charlie Sexton! The Daryl Hall & Elvis Costello Summer 2024 Tour is going to be a very overdue reunion of the two legends.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Daryl Hall & Elvis Costello Summer 2024 Tour will start on June 2 in Troutdale, Oregon at McMenamins Edgefield. The tour is expected to end on July 25 in Vienna, Virginia at Wolf Trap Filene Center.

Tickets to this tour will be on sale March 15 at 10:00 am local. But if you want a better chance of scoring seats, there will also be an artist presale event starting March 11. Check out Ticketmaster and Stubhub starting March 11 to reserve your spot. If you miss the presale event, we recommend checking out Stubhub for third-party tickets. With the FanProtect Guarantee, you won’t have to deal with potentially fake tickets or scams, either.

The pair previously worked together over 40 years ago when Hall contributed his vocals to Costello’s 1984 track “The Only Flame in Town”, and also appeared in Costello’s music video for the song.

Tickets to this legendary tour will not last! Get your tickets quickly, before it’s too late.

June 2 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

June 4 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

June 6 – Seattle, WA – Remlinger Farms

June 8 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 10 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery

June 12 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino

June 14 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

June 16 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

June 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

June 21 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Casino

June 23 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

July 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 6 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

July 8 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Arena

July 14 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 16 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

July 18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 20 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 22 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

July 25 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Filene Center

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.