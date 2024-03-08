Daryl Hall & Elvis Costello Announce Co-Headlining Tour in 2024 

Multi-genre music legends Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello have had incredibly seasoned careers over the last few decades, and they’re not stopping anytime soon. In fact, the pair are heading out on a co-headlining tour this summer with The Imposters and Charlie Sexton! The Daryl Hall & Elvis Costello Summer 2024 Tour is going to be a very overdue reunion of the two legends.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Daryl Hall & Elvis Costello Summer 2024 Tour will start on June 2 in Troutdale, Oregon at McMenamins Edgefield. The tour is expected to end on July 25 in Vienna, Virginia at Wolf Trap Filene Center.

Tickets to this tour will be on sale March 15 at 10:00 am local. But if you want a better chance of scoring seats, there will also be an artist presale event starting March 11. Check out Ticketmaster and Stubhub starting March 11 to reserve your spot. If you miss the presale event, we recommend checking out Stubhub for third-party tickets. With the FanProtect Guarantee, you won’t have to deal with potentially fake tickets or scams, either.

The pair previously worked together over 40 years ago when Hall contributed his vocals to Costello’s 1984 track “The Only Flame in Town”, and also appeared in Costello’s music video for the song.

Tickets to this legendary tour will not last! Get your tickets quickly, before it’s too late.

BUY TICKETS

Daryl Hall & Elvis Costello Summer 2024 Tour Dates

June 2 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield  

June 4 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest  

June 6 – Seattle, WA – Remlinger Farms  

June 8 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater  

June 10 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery  

June 12 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino  

June 14 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl  

June 16 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU  

June 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre  

June 21 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Casino  

June 23 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas  

July 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage  

July 6 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival  

July 8 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre  

July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann  

July 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Arena  

July 14 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway  

July 16 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall  

July 18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center  

July 20 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts  

July 22 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion  

July 25 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Filene Center  

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Leave a Reply

Kelly Clarkson

Watch Kelly Clarkson Prove Lainey Wilson True with Her “Smell Like Smoke” Cover