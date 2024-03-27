The Story Behind the Song Mariah Carey Co-Wrote for Daryl Hall

By 1993 Mariah Carey was on top of the (music) world. She already had four No. 1 singles from her 1990 self-titled debut, and by the time her third album, Music Box, came around she added on more hits with “Hero” and “Dreamlover” while writing songs for several other artists. A year earlier, Carey had her first hit, co-writing R&B singer and songwriter Trey Lorenz’s “Someone to Hold” from his 1992 self-titled debut, which peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.



Along with co-writing the majority of her biggest hits—”Vision of Love,” “Fantasy,” “Always Be My Baby,” “Emotions,” “We Belong Together,” her perennial holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and more—Carey’s catalog spans more collaborations with Carole King, Diane Warren, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Whitney Houston, and more throughout her 30-plus-year career.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 5 Songs You Didn’t Know Mariah Carey Wrote for Other Artists]

‘Soul Alone’

In the early ’90s, Carey also collaborated with Daryl Hall on his third solo album, Soul Alone from 1993. Co-produced by Hall, Michael Peden, and The Family Stand’s Peter Lord Moreland and V. Jeffrey Smith, Soul Alone was a more soulful and jazzy album for Hall and features the ballad “Help Me Find a Way to Your Heart,” co-written by Carey.

When Hall started working on Soul Alone, he was looking for some outside songs, and his then-manager Tommy Mottola suggested Carey, who he was also managing and wed that year.



Also featuring Carey on backing vocals, the song follows the struggle with an unreciprocated love.

Another day and I`m spending

Time alone

I called your place and there was

No one home

I`ve been laying low but I`m

Thinking of you

Out there by yourself trying to find

Something new



Girl, I thought what we had was so

Good that I`d never hear you say no

And for all that is worth, I can`t

Think about ever letting go

But I`m lost for the words that I

Need to get over the way I feel

I can`t do it by myself



Girl I really need you here

Help me find a way to our heart

Help me find my way, I can`t see

In the dark

Tell me if I`ve drifted too far

Am I warm? Am I cold?

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia