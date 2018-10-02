PRESS RELEASE:

Cumberland, RI, USA (October 1, 2018)— M-Audio (m-audio.com), synonymous with innovative music production technology, today announced the introduction of their M-Track 8X4M, an 8-in 4- out feature-packed USB audio interface that provides all of the connections needed to easily create professional 24-bit/192kHz studio-quality recordings. Boasting an elegant pro-grade metal chassis with a large central monitor volume knob, the M-Track 8X4M features transparent low- noise Crystal PreampsTM and pristine A/D converters that deliver the highest audio performance in its class.

￼The M-Track 8X4M features (4) XLR+1⁄4” TRS combo inputs, (2) 1⁄4” line inputs and (2) 1⁄4” instrument inputs that have a specially designed gain and impedance stage to provide the most accurate representation of your guitar or bass when plugged directly into the interface, along with a MIDI input and output. It has a stereo pair of 1⁄4” studio monitor outputs, and (2) 1⁄4” assignable outputs. Two musicians can have their own separate mixes while recording by using the (2) 1⁄4” headphone outputs with independent source and level controls. The M-Track 8X4M can connect to either the standard USB A port on your Mac or PC, or the USB C port. Cables for both are included: a USB C to C cable and a USB C to A cable. This premium Hi-Speed USB connection and USB/direct control enables you to have zero-latency monitoring, making the recording process easier than ever. The overall combination of professional audio performance, easy-to-use features, and the included software bundle makes the M-Track 8X4M an amazingly versatile, high- performance audio interface, perfect for any recording session.

Included Software

The M-Track 8X4M comes complete with a software package that has everything needed to make professional recordings right away. With 2 powerful DAWs to suit any production needs, M-Track 8X4M includes Pro Tools | First M-Audio Edition, and Ableton Live Lite. We’ve also added an entire Effects Plugin, and Virtual Instruments package to cater to all your production needs. Whether you need a guitar tone, reverb, or delay we’ve got your effects needs covered with Eleven Lite, 20 effect plugins and AIR’s Creative FX Collection.

Features

24-bit/192kHz resolution for professional recording and monitoring

Hi-speed USB connection with USB/Direct balance knob for zero-latency monitoring

Includes both standard USB and USB-C connection cables

(4) XLR+1⁄4″ TRS combo inputs, (2) 1⁄4” instrument inputs and (2) 1⁄4” line inputs

(2) 1⁄4” headphone outputs with independent source and level controls

Stereo 1⁄4” main outputs; (2) 1⁄4” assignable auxiliary outputs

MIDI input/output for connecting virtually any external MIDI gear

Rugged metal chassis; large central control for easy volume adjustment

Included software: Pro Tools | First M-Audio Edition

Eleven Lite, featuring high-quality guitar amp and FX models

Ableton Live Lite

AIR Music Technology Creative FX Collection (20 world-class FX AU/VST plugins as made famous by Pro Tools®

AIR Music Technology Xpand!2, Mini Grand and Strike

2GB of Touch Loops content

U.S. retail for the M-Audio 8X4M is $299.00. It will be available in Q4 2018.

For more information, please visit www.m-audio.com.

